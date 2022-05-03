Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
MPs examine protecting whales and other marine mammals
The House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee launches inquiry issues affecting marine mammals such as whales, dolphins and porpoises. The investigation by the Committee, which scrutinises the work of the government’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, will cover marine mammals in UK waters and worldwide.
Walter Baxter/Creative Commons Licensed
The aim is better to understand the role that the UK can play in protecting these creatures.
Whales, dolphins and porpoises are a group of marine mammals collectively known as cetaceans. During the 19th and 20th centuries many cetacean populations collapsed due to over-hunting.
A moratorium on the commercial hunting of whales was introduced in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission. The recovery from near extinction of some whale populations, such as humpback whales, is considered a major conservation success story. However, some other populations, such as North Atlantic Right Whales remain critically endangered.
Despite the 1986 moratorium some counties such as Canada, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, and the United States continue to hunt whales.
There are several reasons advanced for this, from respecting traditional indigenous practices to commercial and scientific arguments. In February 2022 Iceland signalled that it aims to ban commercial whaling by 2024.
Beyond whaling there are several human-made hazards that threaten marine mammal populations. These include ocean noise, bycatch (where mammals are inadvertently caught by fishers), ship collision, pollution, climate change and other forms of habitat degradation.
Furthermore, there have been reports that the number of cetacean ‘strandings’ (on land) is on the rise. The causes of these strandings are unclear, including any possible human causes.
Other marine mammal populations such as seals, manatees and dugongs are also thought to be affected by these human-made hazards.
The Committee is seeking views in the following areas, which make up the terms of reference for the inquiry:
- What is the status of marine mammal populations?;
- How, and for what purpose, are marine mammals being killed?;
- Beyond whaling, what human behaviours are affecting whale populations and how?;
- How effective are the global protections of marine mammals?;
- How can the UK better protect marine mammals?; and
- What role can the UK Government play to protect and promote the conservation of marine mammals internationally?
The Committee welcomes evidence to inform its inquiry from a wide range of people including experts, stakeholders, government leaders and officials.
For general information on how to submit written information to us, and how we then use that information, please click here. To make a submission on this inquiry and for full details about it, see the Marine mammals inquiry page.
The closing date for submissions of written evidence is Friday 27 May at 2359 HRS BST.
Other information will be sought by the Committee through inviting witnesses to our oral evidence sessions held in Parliament’s Committee Rooms. In general, most evidence sessions are held in public, are announced in advance and can be watched on parliamentlive.tv.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/52/environment-food-and-rural-affairs-committee/news/166148/mps-examine-protecting-whales-and-other-marine-mammals/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Nigeria is a global strategic partner for UK, say MPs02/05/2022 11:05:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office must develop and deliver an integrated delivery plan for the next 5-10 years that sets out realistic ambitions for the UK’s future partnership with Nigeria – one of the most important countries for our future, say MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee.
‘Poor’ handling of FOI requests by Government spurs call for independent audit29/04/2022 15:33:00
Greater transparency is needed from the Government to restore trust in its handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, concludes the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
Treasury Committee publishes Government response to fraud, scams and economic crime report29/04/2022 11:05:00
The Treasury Committee yesterday published a responses from the Government, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) to its report on Economic Crime.
Venture capital market inquiry launched28/04/2022 16:38:00
The Treasury Committee explores the state of the UK’s venture capital industry, including the ability of firms to source financing to scale up, the extent to which start-ups and established industry cooperate, and the effectiveness of tax incentives.
Foreign Affairs Committee publishes Government Response to Sovereignty for sale: follow-up to the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab28/04/2022 14:38:00
Today, the Foreign Affairs Committee publishes the Government’s Response to its report, ‘Sovereignty for sale: follow-up to the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab.’
Government concede to BEIS Committee recommendations to protect and compensate Horizon sub-postmasters28/04/2022 11:05:00
Following intervention from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, the Government has conceded compensation for sub-postmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal must be fair for all and cover all consequential losses.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan backtracks on trade deal scrutiny26/04/2022 13:05:00
The Secretary of State for International Trade has refused to confirm that MPs will have time to publish their analysis of the Australia trade deal in order to inform Parliamentary deliberations.
MPs probe UK role in delivering environment finance25/04/2022 15:05:00
The Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee is starting a parliamentary inquiry into the largest international fund aimed at supporting developing countries’ investments in the environment.