Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
MPs express deep concern about gaps in rural mental health care
MPs express deep concern about how isolation, poor public transport and a relative lack of digital connectivity have contributed to poor mental health outcomes for all categories of people across rural communities in England, but especially among farm workers and vets.
- Read the report summary
- Read the full report
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
A report by the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee calls for far greater joined-up planning and action from the government to address the issue.
The study says relative poverty in rural areas can exacerbate poor mental wellbeing and that rural workers including farmers face particular stresses, including unpredictable weather and animal health crises, as well as changing and uncertain government policies which can affect their incomes as well as their mental health.
Vets, who regularly deal with animal mortality, epidemics and disturbing situations around TB testing, are especially affected by stress. A survey in 2018 of British Veterinary Association members found that 77% of those surveyed had been concerned about a colleague or fellow student’s mental health and wellbeing.
The report emphasises that the available picture of rural mental health across England is incomplete, partly due to gaps in data and partly due to under-reporting across government of rural deprivation, which is inextricably linked to poor mental well-being. This lack of detailed data, the Committee report says, should be addressed across all the areas where it makes recommendations for meaningful action.
However, the report says the data deficiency cannot hide a clear pattern where rural communities’ needs are not fully reflected in the mental health planning and services provided by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The report is critical of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which conceded to the Committee that the disparate, localised way mental health services were delivered in rural areas made it “challenging” to “generate useful insights”.
The report highlights evidence which indicates that agricultural and veterinary workers have a higher-than-average suicide rate when compared to the broader population. However, there is an incomplete picture because of gaps in the data and a fuller understanding of suicide in relation to these occupational groups is needed.
Some of the key recommendations from the report are that:
- Defra and DHSC should establish a new joint rural mental health policy and delivery team to improve access to and outcomes for rural mental health services;
- Defra should take a more active role in national suicide prevention policy, with agricultural and veterinary workers being recognized as high priorities for action, and UK Government funding for local authority suicide prevention work needs to be ringfenced;
- The government should relieve intense pressure on the delivery of NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) by expanding preventive mental health support into all schools and colleges in rural areas, and by supporting Early Support Hubs;
- Defra and DHSC should upgrade local preparedness for the mental health impacts of extreme events such as flooding and animal health crises;
- The Government should fund and roll out mental health first aid training aimed at creating a critical mass of front-line personnel dealing with farmers and those working and living in rural industries and areas;
- Defra should explore how farm workers and vets could take more time off work when they need it – by for example encouraging sickness insurance schemes; and
- Defra, DHSC, the NHS and the Department for Transport should set out rural transport policies that provide rural communities with access to health services that is as good as the access urban communities enjoy.
The Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill said:
“Rural communities face a unique set of challenges. High on the list are limited access to mental health services, poor public transport and unpredictable crises like animal diseases.
“All this has an inevitable toll on peoples’ mental health – and yet the mental health services people in rural areas can access are few and far between
“Rural mental health needs to be a top priority for Defra – and the Department should take the lead on this report’s recommendations for much more joined-up action across government.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/52/environment-food-and-rural-affairs-committee/news/195283/mps-express-deep-concern-about-gaps-in-rural-mental-health-care/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Consumer cryptocurrency trading should be regulated as gambling, Treasury Committee says in new report17/05/2023 14:20:00
The Treasury Committee today calls for consumer trading in unbacked crypto to be regulated as gambling.
Sustainability of local journalism: CMS Committee publishes Government response17/05/2023 13:10:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government response to its report on the sustainability of local journalism.
MPs call for research sector reforms to address concerns with reproducibility of science10/05/2023 13:15:00
A new report by the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee highlights concerns over the reproducibility of scientific research.
Government ambition on nuclear energy must be translated into action by pushing ahead with Wylfa nuclear power station, MPs argue03/05/2023 14:20:00
Concrete commitment by ministers on the future of nuclear energy, and in particular at Wylfa in North Wales, is lacking despite positive policy signals, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today.
Government rejects Expert Panel’s rating of inadequate progress on digitisation of the NHS02/05/2023 15:25:00
The Health and Social Care Committee has published the Government Response to a report from its Expert Panel on the Government’s progress against its commitments to digitise the NHS.
Government must pause post-16 education shake-up or risk making skills shortages worse02/05/2023 11:25:00
Rushing ahead with major reforms to post-16 qualifications risks leaving young people stranded without suitable qualification pathways and deepening worker shortages in key sectors, the Education Committee says in a new report.
MPs express disappointment at UK Ministers’ refusal to act on free-to-air football for Scottish fans28/04/2023 16:25:00
In its response to the Scottish Affairs Committee’s report, Public broadcasting in Scotland, the UK Government has rejected the Committee’s call to explore ways to ensure more members of the public in Scotland can watch major sporting events for free.
MPs call for reform of Child Maintenance Service to help tackle child poverty28/04/2023 12:05:00
Efforts to reduce child poverty are being hindered by the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) being slow and ineffective on enforcement for some parents and imposing unaffordable payments on others, MPs warn.