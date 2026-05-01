MPs have no confidence in South East Water’s leadership to turn failing company around

The EFRA Committee has today declared it has no confidence in the Chief Executive or Board of South East Water (SEW) to address the company’s multiple and ongoing failures and protect residents from disruption, highlighted by the major recent water outage in Tunbridge Wells.

In a new report the cross-party Committee finds SEW’s leadership’s incompetence has accompanied a culture of unaccountability that has perpetuated the company’s poor performance. Its wholly inadequate governance framework has also failed to hold its senior employees to account.

The report comes after two Committee hearings into the major water outage in Tunbridge Wells in late 2025, in which tens of thousands of customers, many of them in care settings or vulnerable, were left without drinking water for two weeks. The Committee recalled SEW’s leadership after concerns about the accuracy of evidence it initially gave during a Committee hearing in January.

The report states: “South East Water presents as a company devoid of proper leadership, riddled with cultural problems that raise serious concerns about the ability of the executive team, led by the CEO David Hinton, to bring the company back into compliance and deliver the services their customers deserve. Leadership teams play a major role in how company culture develops; culture change at this scale requires South East Water’s leadership to change.”

The Committee is also calling on shareholders in SEW – Utilities Trust of Australia, NatWest Group Pension Fund and Desjardins Group and associated holding companies – to hold the company to account.

A summary of the report’s conclusions and a timeline of major incidents are included below.

Chair comment

EFRA Committee Chair Alistair Carmichael said:

“We have taken the unusual but necessary step of declaring no confidence in SEW’s CEO and Board because we feel obliged to highlight the gravity of this extraordinarily poor situation. This is an exceptional failure of management and of corporate governance. The refusal of anyone in the company to be accountable for this failure cannot, in our view, be overlooked.

“One cannot overstate the dangers of so many communities losing water supply for extended periods, including schools, GP surgeries and care homes. The Committee heard that many South East Water customers have so little confidence in the security of their supply that they are stockpiling bottled water because they fear the inevitable will happen again. In twenty-first century Britain that is an almost incredible state of affairs.

“Someone in this company needs to take a grip, be accountable for its failings and to put them right. That should be for the executive leadership of the company and, failing that, it should then be the non-executive directors. That would normally be the end of the road, but when that fails, shareholders have a duty to act. We urge them to read this report and to take action. They can no longer be allowed to ignore the consequences for the consumers that they are licensed to serve.”

Summary of the report's conclusions

Failure to monitor critical risks

SEW lacked the processes and oversight to identify mitigate risks at Pembury Treatment Works, where various asset failures led to a two-week outage in Tunbridge Wells last year. Among the most significant errors, SEW failed to carry out the jar tests that the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) had directly advised them to do which would have allowed SEW to understand why their remedial interventions were failing. Having failed to action DWI’s recommendations, SEW was “flying blind” at the time of last year’s Pembury incident. This was a fundamental failure.

Failure to maintain assets

One of the most fundamental and basic responsibilities of a water company is to plan for and have the staff available to maintain assets, particularly assets that are most vulnerable.

At the time of writing, Ofwat is consulting on issuing a fine of up to 8% of SEW’s annual turnover (£22.46 million).

The DWI said that routine maintenance and cleaning were not undertaken at Pembury before the Tunbridge Wells incident. Ofwat's investigation, between 2020 and 2023, flagged issues with the maintenance of reservoirs, bore holes and trunk mains. Not enough resourcing and planning to tackle these problems had been put in since the 2019 Price Review, despite in many cases being costed for.

Failure to invest

Regulators told South East Water repeatedly over four years that it needed to invest in new infrastructure to be resilient to potential shocks. Single points of failure (such as at Pembury), supply shortfalls and a lack of regional connectivity should have been improved.

Spending allowances in previous price reviews, determined by Ofwat, likely made for difficult spending decisions, but ultimately these decisions are the company’s responsibility. Worse still, through successive price reviews, SEW has either not attempted or failed to make the necessary investment case. This suggests shareholders also deserve a share of the blame.

Failure to plan

SEW has regularly used increasing water demands, and extreme weather to explain its failings. Ofwat and the DWI have shown that the company failed to model upcoming peaks and troughs and take the necessary steps to boost resilience. Its leadership's approach to incident response planning is pitiful; there are signs that incident response plans either do not exist or are of poor quality, having little or no stress-testing to improve them.

Failure to respond, communicate and deliver for vulnerable customers

There has been widespread criticism of SEW’s provision of bottled water stations and home deliveries for vulnerable residents. During the Tunbridge Wells incident last year, some preselected sites for water stations were quickly abandoned after realising they weren’t suitable, and only three stayed open. Provision was too reliant on residents having access to cars and SEW relied on local authorities to distribute bottled water and provide toilets in some areas. GP surgeries, schools, nurseries and the Tunbridge Wells Kidney Treatment Centre had gaps in support. Deliveries were left outside some vulnerable residents’ homes overnight without telling them, or in packages too heavy for some to lift.

There were failings in its communications, with incorrect information issued about bottled water stations and wrong postcodes provided. Communications were said to contain poor choices of language and lacked empathy. Given the number of outages SEW has overseen, it is remarkable that the company failed to learn and apply lessons.

Group-think and obfuscation

SEW’s leadership team has demonstrated a clear pattern of blaming factors outside of their control, even despite clear evidence to the contrary. A lack of data-analysis skills might be partially to blame, but there is also a clear culture of obfuscating responsibility that is seriously inhibiting their ability to analyse problems and learn lessons. The company's investigations, as well as that of the DWI, have identified potential issues with a lack of challenge or groupthink within the company.

The company even attempted to secure an injunction to block Ofwat from publishing a report that contained pertinent information to credit agencies.

Timeline of major incidents

Ofwat stated in a report in March 2026 that, for a decade, SEW has had one of the worst water supply interruptions performance in the industry.