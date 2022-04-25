Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
MPs probe UK role in delivering environment finance
The Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee is starting a parliamentary inquiry into the largest international fund aimed at supporting developing countries’ investments in the environment.
The Global Environment Facility, or GEF, is the main international mechanism aimed at supporting developing countries’ work to address the world’s most pressing environmental issues and implementing environmental agreements such as the UN Framework on Climate Change or the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.
The purpose of the Committee’s inquiry will be to assess the UK’s contribution to the GEF and see how this fits in with the government’s own environmental targets and spending.
The GEF achieves its goals through making grants to projects addressing issues such as climate change, land degradation and biodiversity. For example in 2022, the GEF invested more than $3.5bn. to conserve and sustain biodiversity.
During the last round of GEF funding (2018-2022) the UK committed £250m. Negotiations for the next round of funding took place in March 2022. UK funding for the GEF is currently the responsibility of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – although in previous years it has been shared with the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
For more information about the inquiry into the GEF by the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee’s inquiry, including its terms of reference, please click here.
The Committee will welcome evidence to inform its inquiry from a wide range of people who have experienced environmental change or have tackled some of its effects. These will include experts, stakeholders, government leaders and officials.
For further information on how to submit written information to us, and how we then use that information, please click here. The closing date for submissions is Friday 20 May 2022 at 16:00.
Other information will be sought by the Committee through inviting witnesses to our oral evidence sessions held in Parliament’s Committee Rooms. In general, most evidence sessions are held in public, are announced in advance and can be watched on parliamentlive.tv.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/52/environment-food-and-rural-affairs-committee/news/166046/mps-probe-uk-role-in-delivering-environment-finance/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs launch survey on body image and access to NHS services25/04/2022 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care Committee launches a survey about body image and the experience of accessing NHS services.
Set 40 year deadline for non-domestic building asbestos removal, MPs say22/04/2022 11:05:00
The Government must commit to a strategy to remove all asbestos from public and commercial buildings within 40 years, MPs said yesterday, with the risk to health only likely to increase as buildings are adapted with the move to net zero.
Government progress against commitments made on workforce to be evaluated20/04/2022 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care Committee examines the Government’s progress against its pledges on the health and social care workforce and will be the focus of a new independent evaluation by the Health and Social Care Committee’s Expert Panel.
MPs call for cut in safety net waiting time to support children living in poverty19/04/2022 10:15:00
Committee’s latest report on children in poverty highlights harmful impact of no recourse to public funds (NRPF).
Human Rights Act reforms would weaken human rights protections in the UK13/04/2022 11:20:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has warned that Government proposals to reform the Human Rights Act risk weakening existing human rights protections.
MPs to look at new fund for fishing and seafood sector13/04/2022 09:25:00
The House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee is to hold an inquiry into a government scheme to promote the long-term future and sustainability of the fisheries and seafood sector – known as the UK Seafood Fund.
Election Artist Nicky Hirst reveals contemporary addition to the Parliamentary Art Collection11/04/2022 15:05:00
Nicky Hirst, the Official Election Artist of the 2019 General Election, has unveiled her final piece, which will now hang in the atrium of Portcullis House on the Parliamentary Estate.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Seventh report08/04/2022 11:05:00
The Committee has updated the text of the Companion to reflect changes agreed by the House since the last edition was published in 2017.
Transparency needed on corporations purchasing viable farm land for carbon offset schemes to avoid farmers being priced out07/04/2022 15:05:00
Greater transparency and information is needed about the purchase of viable farm land in Wales by corporations using carbon offset schemes, the Welsh Affairs Committee warns today as it publishes its report on family farms.