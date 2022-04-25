MPs probe UK role in delivering environment finance

The Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee is starting a parliamentary inquiry into the largest international fund aimed at supporting developing countries’ investments in the environment.

The Global Environment Facility, or GEF, is the main international mechanism aimed at supporting developing countries’ work to address the world’s most pressing environmental issues and implementing environmental agreements such as the UN Framework on Climate Change or the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

The purpose of the Committee’s inquiry will be to assess the UK’s contribution to the GEF and see how this fits in with the government’s own environmental targets and spending.

The GEF achieves its goals through making grants to projects addressing issues such as climate change, land degradation and biodiversity. For example in 2022, the GEF invested more than $3.5bn. to conserve and sustain biodiversity.

During the last round of GEF funding (2018-2022) the UK committed £250m. Negotiations for the next round of funding took place in March 2022. UK funding for the GEF is currently the responsibility of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – although in previous years it has been shared with the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Committee will welcome evidence to inform its inquiry from a wide range of people who have experienced environmental change or have tackled some of its effects. These will include experts, stakeholders, government leaders and officials.

For further information on how to submit written information to us, and how we then use that information, please click here. The closing date for submissions is Friday 20 May 2022 at 16:00.

Other information will be sought by the Committee through inviting witnesses to our oral evidence sessions held in Parliament’s Committee Rooms. In general, most evidence sessions are held in public, are announced in advance and can be watched on parliamentlive.tv.

