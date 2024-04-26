Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
MPs publish report on Government’s Holocaust Memorial proposals
MPs today publish their report on the Government’s plans for a Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre next to Parliament.
- Read the report Summary (HTML)
- Read the full Report (HTML)
- Read the full Report (PDF) [323KB]
- Holocaust Memorial Bill Select Committee
The Holocaust Memorial Bill would enable a Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre to be built in Victoria Tower Gardens, situated next to Parliament, by removing existing restrictions on the site.
The existing restrictions relate to the London County Council (Improvements) Act 1900, which requires Victoria Tower Gardens to be kept “as a garden open to the public”.
Since the beginning of the year, the Committee has heard from individuals and bodies petitioning against the Bill’s provisions and seeking its amendment.
It could not hear petitions on whether there should be a memorial or a learning centre, whether at Victoria Tower Gardens or elsewhere, or whether or not planning permission should be given.
Given the limitations placed on the Committee, and the fact that discussing planning considerations would be out of scope, the Committee has decided not to amend the Bill.
The cross-party Committee of MPs queried the consultation process around the selection of Victoria Tower Gardens, highlighting that a full consultation would have given more legitimacy around the site decision. It would also have highlighted the impediment presented by the 1900 Act, sooner.
The Committee also expressed concern around the rising costs of the project, which have increased from £50 million to £137 million since the proposal was announced in 2015. The Government is urged to consider how ongoing costs will be paid for, and whether the plans offer appropriate use of public money.
In light of concerns raised around the risk of terrorism, the Committee also calls on the Government to publish security proposals for the memorial.
The report notes the very limited focus of the Committee – as specified by the instruction provided to the Committee – and confusion around assurances given by the Secretary of State in the House of Commons. This led to the Committee calling for Ministers to be careful in their remarks for the avoidance of doubt in future.
Chair's comment
Commenting on the report, John Stevenson MP, Chair of the Holocaust Memorial Bill Committee, said:
“The building of a Holocaust Memorial is an important and sensitive matter, and of great personal significance to many people, particularly those in the Jewish community. We are particularly grateful to the Holocaust survivors who explained their perspectives to us.
“Decision making on such an important national memorial should be clear and transparent. We have heard concerns over rising costs which the Government will have to take into consideration when taking this project forward.
“A major memorial being built in central London, next to the Houses of Parliament, will require security, and the Government needs to come forward with plans for what this will involve.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/679/holocaust-memorial-bill-select-committee/news/201060/mps-publish-report-on-governments-holocaust-memorial-proposals/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Freeports and investment zones governance ‘must be urgently improved’, say MPs26/04/2024 11:20:00
A new report by the cross-party Business and Trade Committee demands the Government ‘urgently improve’ governance and transparency at freeports and investment zones.
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to Ofsted report25/04/2024 09:10:00
The Education Committee has published the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) response to its report on Ofsted’s work with schools.
Britain and Northern Ireland diverge on fruit packaging due to new EU proposals23/04/2024 12:15:00
New EU fruit and vegetable rules will create further differences in how fruit is sold in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to the European Scrutiny Committee’s latest report.
Gambling regulation: Culture, Media and Sport Committee publishes Government response to report22/04/2024 16:25:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee recently (19 April 2024) published the Government’s response to its report on gambling regulation.
Still no fines as a result of 2022 Russian sanctions breaches19/04/2024 16:25:00
No fines for sanctions breaches have been levied as a result of the 2022 sanctions against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, correspondence from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) reveals.
Government rejects Committee’s calls for increased parliamentary scrutiny of treaties18/04/2024 13:05:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) today publishes the Government’s response to its report on scrutiny of international treaties.
New select committee proposed to provide scrutiny of highly confidential spending15/04/2024 13:05:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today calls for the establishment of a new select committee, to consider sound financial practice and value for money in sensitive areas which are outside the remit of the statutory Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament.
Government should learn lessons from pandemic to improve communications and counter misinformation12/04/2024 15:05:00
Scientists working across government should be allowed and encouraged to take on a wider public facing role in the media to combat the spread of misinformation, a report from MPs says today.
MPs call for copyright changes and new champion for freelancers to improve precarious pay and working conditions in creative industries10/04/2024 13:05:00
Many successful musicians, actors, writers and visual artists are struggling to make a living due to gaps in copyright protection, a lack of support for freelancers and unpredictable returns from music streaming, MPs warn today.