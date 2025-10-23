MPs question Homelessness Minister on upcoming Homelessness Strategy

More than 20 MPs spoke in a debate in the Houses of Parliament entitled ‘Ending Homelessness’ on 20 October.

Led by Ending Homelessness APPG Co-Chairs Paula Barker and Bob Blackman, the Backbench Business Debate concluded with a speech from Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern, who was appointed to the role in early September.

The Minister addresses the challenges ahead

In her speech, the Minister acknowledged the scale of the current crisis, admitting the high numbers facing all kinds of homelessness – including rough sleeping and those in temporary accommodation – was “not good enough.”

The Minister pledged to introduce the cross-departmental strategy on homelessness “later this year.” She confirmed the work of the Interministerial Group on Tackling Homelessness and Rough Sleeping, tasked with developing the strategy, is ongoing and now has Secretary of State Steve Reed as its Chair, adding that it is expected to meet again soon.

Alison McGovern also praised the role supported housing can play in reducing homelessness, stating that “good quality supported housing can prevent further cycles of homelessness and help people to get back on their feet.” But she admitted that “we have more to do to make sure that the supported housing system is functioning properly.”

Providing an update on the incoming regulations to implement the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023, the Minister stated that the government was considering consultation responses at the moment and would publish its own updated plans “as soon as possible.” You can read Homeless Link’s analysis of the work required to make the regulations a force for good in our response to the Government’s consultation.

Confirming the Government would “press ahead” with a duty for local authorities to produce their own Supported Housing Strategies, the Minister announced guidance around creating these strategies would be issued in early 2026.

Calls for delivery of the national Homelessness Strategy

Various MPs attending the debate urged the Minister to deliver the promised cross-departmental Homelessness Strategy as soon as possible, including Liberal Democrat and Conservative spokespeople.

Ending Homelessness APPG Co-Chair Paula Barker backed Homeless Link’s Breaking the Cycle campaign call for the strategy to deliver critical funding reforms, and to include measures that deliver both an “emergency response to spiralling rates of homelessness and an ambitious, resourced plan to transform homelessness support within a decade.”

Local Services highlighted

Throughout the debate MPs praised a number of homelessness services working in their respective constituencies. These included various Homeless Link members such as P3, PATH, Good Shepherd, The Passage, St Mungo’s, the Single Homeless Project and St Martin-in-the-Fields.

Crisis, who provide the Secretariat for the Ending Homelessness All-Party Parliamentary Group as well as delivering vital services were also commended for their work by the APPG Co-Chair Bob Blackman.

Commenting on the debate, Homeless Link CEO Rick Henderson stated:

“It’s reassuring to hear the Minister appreciates that what has been done so far simply isn’t good enough. And it’s also positive to hear recognition of the huge role supported housing can play in addressing homelessness both in the short and long-term.”

“Confirmation that a homelessness strategy will arrive before the end of the year is also welcome. We need true cross-government accountability baked in to both the design and implementation of that strategy: it needs to set out clearly that building a country without homelessness is an all-of-government job.”

“With the support of a refreshed, resourced and coordinated strategy, homelessness services in our country are perfectly placed to address the homelessness emergency we face right now and start building that country without homelessness we all want.”

Read more about our Breaking the Cycle campaign to learn more about what an effective homelessness strategy needs to include.