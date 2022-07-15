Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs seek your suggestions for new inquiry in science and technology
The Commons Science and Technology Committee yesterday launched an open call for potential topics of inquiry in the areas of science and technology.
'My Science Inquiry' invites proposals on what the Committee should investigate next and why, including what action is needed from the Government. Up to 10 individuals will then be invited to pitch their proposal to MPs on the Committee in a public session. The winning proposal will form the basis of a new inquiry by the Committee.
The Committee seeks ideas for inquiries from the science, research and innovation communities as well as the wider public. It particularly wants to hear from members of underrepresented groups in STEM.
Previous ‘My Science’ inquiries were held in 2017 and 2019 and gathered over 160 inquiry ideas. ‘Algorithms in decision-making’ and ‘E-cigarettes’ were two inquiries taken forward from that process and completed by the predecessor Committee. The current Committee’s work on ‘Commercial genomics’ was also originally instigated by a My Science Inquiry proposal.
The Committee invites written submissions of no more than 200 words by Friday 9 September 2022. Submissions should outline the nature of the issue that the Science and Technology Committee should explore. It must fall within the Committee’s remit-you can find out more about the Committee and its role here. Submissions will be considered based on merit and should address:
- Why the Science and Technology Committee should examine this area,
- Why is this the right time for the Committee to examine the area;
- Why this area would benefit from parliamentary scrutiny;
- Why the Government needs to act in this area; and
- How Government policy in this area could be developed or improved.
The Committee is not able to take up individual cases or complaints.
