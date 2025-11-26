MPs to debate funding for homelessness

MPs will have an opportunity to debate funding levels for homelessness services during a Backbench Business Debate next week, which takes place from 9:30am on Tuesday 02 December.

The debate, which is being led by Ending Homelessness APPG Co-Chair Bob Blackman, will include an opportunity for the Minister for Homelessness Alison McGovern to respond directly to MPs questions and set out the Government’s approach to funding homelessness support.

Homeless Link has provided briefings on the key issues to the Minister, Bob Blackman and other relevant MPs.

The failings of the current funding system, and a vision of what a future system could look like, are set out extensively in our Breaking the Cycle briefing. With the Homelessness Strategy soon to be published, this debate acts as an important opportunity to discuss how we can ensure homelessness support and prevent services are empowered and resourced to grow their impact.

Using the template letter included in our Breaking the Cycle campaign pack, Homeless Link members can encourage their local MPs to speak up for services in their area.

To get regular updates on Breaking the Cycle and other campaign opportunities, you canjoin our Homeless Link Campaigns Network.