MPs to examine role of pharmacy services in future NHS

MPs are launching a new inquiry to examine the readiness of pharmacy services to capitalise on future opportunities as the way in which healthcare is delivered is changing.

The inquiry will also consider current challenges around funding, workforce and the digital infrastructure. Planned developments within the profession will enable future pharmacists to be independent prescribers from day one of registration, giving them a greater role within primary care teams.

The Committee will examine the status of pharmacy, focusing on community, primary care and hospital services and how they could best serve the future NHS.

Health and Social Care Committee Chair Steve Brine MP said:

“It is clear that pharmacy has a central role to play in the future of the NHS. With a greater focus on personalised and patient-centred healthcare, we will be asking what more must be done to make sure that the profession is in the best shape to meet demand. “Better use of the pharmacy workforce would reduce pressures on general practice and hospitals. However, this will not happen without a planned workforce with the funding, supervision and training to support it. “At the end of our inquiry, we will be making recommendations to the government on what action needs to be taken to ensure the potential of pharmacy is realised.”

