Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
MPs: UK must protect aid for community-led energy access
Report publication: Empowering Development: Energy Access for Communities
The UK should protect its funding for community-led energy access or risk endangering the long-term success of programmes that have shown tangible impact, a committee of MPs has found.
Today the International Development publishes its report, ‘Empowering development: Energy Access for Communities’.
The Committee finds that UK aid has delivered “tangible” progress towards improving energy access: 92% of the world’s population now have access, compared to 78% in 2000. But more than 600 million people still lack access and 3.2 million people a year die prematurely from cooking with traditional biomass or polluting fuels.
Achieving universal energy access is important for global development goals and the UK’s strategic interests, MPs say. Clean energy initiatives offer opportunities for UK business, help to foster stable, prosperous partners in lower-income countries, and offer lessons for the UK’s transition to net zero.
But MPs argue that UK-funded energy access initiatives could be at risk without predictable support. The Committee calls for the Government to provide greater predictability in its programmes. To ensure the long-term success of UK support, the Government should commit to multi-year funding structures that support projects across their full life cycle.
The Committee also recommends the Government ensure that multilateral funding offers opportunities to scale community energy projects and use the UK’s convening power to foster local innovation, for example by facilitating partnerships or exchanges between the UK and counterparts in lower-income countries.
The Committee finds that the relationship between energy access and climate change is often oversimplified. The hardest to reach communities contribute very little to global emissions and the primary goal of energy access schemes is to reduce energy poverty, rather than meet climate goals.
The Committee argues that the Government should not “hide behind the complexities of the global clean energy transition”; aid must advance poverty alleviation while contributing to climate mitigation and adaptation.
It recommends that the Government provide a clear definition of clean energy for ODA, explicitly stating the energy sources supported, and require all energy access projects to clearly assess the trade-offs between poverty and climate goals in funding bids.
Chair comment
Sarah Champion MP, Chair of the International Development Committee, said:
“Previous governments have shown admirable leadership in boosting access to clean energy. Our funding has made a real difference; we must not let that progress slip.
Community-led initiatives can make a real difference. They reach groups often overlooked by commercially driven projects, transforming societies in the process.
The deadline to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 – affordable and clean energy access for all – is fast approaching. We need to ensure that our funding is secure and our programmes predictable to secure success in the long-term.
By sharing our knowledge and helping to build local capacity, we can ensure that global energy access continues to be charged up, not powered down.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/98/international-development-committee/news/210447/mps-uk-must-protect-aid-for-communityled-energy-access/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Afghan data breach: MoD has not done enough to stop future similar incident, PAC warns14/11/2025 16:15:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is not confident that the MoD has done enough to reduce the risk of future incidents like the 2022 Afghan data breach.
Working from home could get people back into work13/11/2025 17:05:00
Home working could support the Government’s plans to get people back into work, by enabling people to work who might not otherwise be able to do so. This is one of the key findings of a new report, ‘Is working from home working?’, published today by the House of Lords Home-based Working Committee.
UK-EU reset: Good start but still much to do13/11/2025 09:25:00
The House of Lords European Affairs Committee says that the Government has made a good start on its promised reset of the UK’s relationship with the EU and bilateral ties with key European countries.
PAC calls for action from government to address shocking state of overseas properties12/11/2025 13:25:00
Government has acknowledged that the FCDO’s 6,500 overseas properties are in a shocking state, presenting a severe risk to the organisation.
Do not cave in to industry scaremongering – taxes on online betting games must reflect the harms they cause say MPs07/11/2025 16:05:00
The Government must be bold in the face of industry scaremongering and tax online betting games at a rate which reflects the growth of harmful and addictive betting practices, says a report published today by the Treasury Committee.
UK’s failure to retain and scale science and technology causing economy to bleed out, warns Lords Committee06/11/2025 10:15:00
The Committee’s report warns the Government that the UK’s failure to retain and scale its science and technology companies has now reached crisis point and is causing the UK economy to bleed out.
Government needs to take action if UK is to be a winner in new race for space05/11/2025 09:25:00
The House of Lords UK Engagement with Space Committee has released its report, ‘The Space Economy: Act Now or Lose Out’.
Deaflympics: MPs write to broadcasters over lack of Tokyo 2025 coverage plans04/11/2025 16:05:00
MPs have written to sports broadcasters over the absence of any advertised coverage of the 2025 Deaflympics which takes place in Tokyo next month.
F-35 fighter jets’ wings clipped by complacent MoD’s short-termism, PAC report finds31/10/2025 17:10:00
The F-35 is the best fast jet the UK has ever had – but the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) cost-cutting approach has caused significant problems in its use. In a new report on the UK’s F-35 capability, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) calls for a more radical plan to address an unacceptable personnel shortage, while raising questions over the costs of introducing F-35As in their nuclear weapons role.