MPs warn that Palantir’s increasing presence in the UK public sector is an “unacceptable point of weakness”

Palantir shouldn’t play such a significant role in the UK public sector, a new report by the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee warns, stressing that it’s not the only company capable of providing the ‘middleware’ required by public bodies.

The cross-party committee identifies Palantir as the most concerning example of the public sector’s growing reliance on a small number of major technology providers, including Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

MPs urge the government to exercise the 2027 break clause in the NHS Federated Data Platform Contract with Palantir and either develop an in-house replacement or seek an alternative UK provider. The report argues that vendor lock-in should not be seen as inevitable and calls for a strategy to end lock-in across the public sector, diversify suppliers and strengthen digital resilience.

Reliance on a small number of US-based providers represents a clear vulnerability, with ambitions to digitally transform public services potentially “at the mercy” of foreign actors, according to the committee.

To address this, there should be greater clarity over the government’s definition of technological sovereignty, and a clear strategy to deliver it. Such a strategy would help identify where the UK needs sovereign capabilities, and to support the development of domestic alternatives to existing providers in critical sectors – reportedly a priority for the Chancellor.

The report finds that the lack of clarity extends to the heart of the government’s vision for a modern digital state. Whilst welcoming the ambition, the report notes that the government has yet to set out what becoming a “digital state” means in practice. There is no clear plan to translate ambition into reality and and the digital roadmap lacks metrics to assess progress. Challenges have been compounded by disruption associated with the Government Digital Service’s (GDS) move to DSIT, with delivery “hamstrung.”

The report calls for the appointment of a Cabinet-level minister to drive cross-government delivery of digital transformation. Alongside this, the government should undertake an urgent review of GDS’ remit, appoint a permanent secretary-level Government Chief Digital Officer and head of GDS to support this new political figurehead, and publish a detailed delivery plan to ensure accountability.

The report also highlights serious data hygiene deficiencies across the public sector, which can only be overcome through a process of cultural transformation. It calls for a strategy to deliver this, with greater acknowledgement of the fact that public sector bodies hold citizens’ data on trust and therefore must meet the highest standards.

Without addressing the underlying weaknesses in the UK’s current digital infrastructure and improving data hygiene, it would be “irresponsible” to roll out a digital ID system, says the committee. Public trust and consent are fundamental to the successful digital transformation of public services - failing to effectively protect citizens’ data held or processed for digital ID would have far-reaching consequences.

Chair comment

Dame Chi Onwurah MP, Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said:

“We welcome the government’s intentions to make the UK a ‘truly digital state,’ but it’s not clear how this will be delivered. Without a detailed and measurable plan, it risks falling short – but there’s still time to put this right. My committee’s report sets out how, including by putting clear delivery metrics in place and giving the Government Digital Service the authority and leadership it needs to drive this transformation. Ministers must also prioritise driving up standards of data hygiene across the public sector in order to build trust.

“A critical part of this transformation should include reducing the UK’s dependence on a small number of big US tech companies like Palantir. Vendor lock-in isn’t inevitable, and the current position leaves us seriously exposed. The UK can and should be aiming for technology sovereignty in critical parts of our public sector and supporting domestic alternatives through smarter procurement.

“Only once the foundations of the UK’s digital infrastructure are secure, and public trust has been gained, should the government proceed with its planned digital ID. The success or failure of this project will be a defining test of its wider digital transformation ambitions."

Further information