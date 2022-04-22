EU News
|Printable version
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the ceremony of the Future Joint Research Centre Seville Site
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday deliverd a keynote speech at the ceremony of the Future Joint Research Centre Seville Site.
"Check against delivery"
Dear Minister Morant,
Dear Mayor Muñoz,
Dear Councelor Velasco,
Dear Authorities, Dear Guests,
It is a pleasure for me to participate in this ceremony, marking an important milestone in the consolidation of our Joint Research Centre site in Seville.
The Joint Research Centre has been an essential support to the Commission, to Member States and to stakeholders, offering unique evidence-based background for policymaking.
This has been particularly important during troubled times such as the ones we lived with the COVID pandemics and now with the Russian war in Ukraine.
These difficult times call for more unity. We need to stay strong in our solidarity to protect of our citizens.
Its centre in Seville has grown over the years to become a pole of excellence for techno-economic policy analysis in many areas, such the future of cities and rural areas, the fairness of fiscal reforms or the circular economy and energy challenges.
It has been both a centre of knowledge and a host of valuable data for the complex analysis behind its technical support.
The new site is an inspiration for what we need to do in the context of the New European Bauhaus.
It is important to adopt new perspectives with the highest standards for sustainability combined with architectural quality, integration in the urban environment and openness for citizens and stakeholders.
I am pleased today's launch of the New European Bauhaus' lab that will bring closer the community and the Commission in the conception and development of projects for mutual support and learning.
I am grateful to the City of Seville for the support it is providing to our project and I wish you all the best in the international design contest.
I would like to thank the international jury for their work and I am looking forward to being able to see this project converted in reality soon.
A final word to congratulate all people that worked hard. With this new building, the Commission is “walking the talk” of building a sustainable and human-centric future.
Thank you!
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
European Peace Facility: €600 million for support to the African Union22/04/2022 16:10:00
The Council yesterday adopted a decision establishing an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the African Union worth €600 million.
Key note video message by Commissioner Kyriakides to the First Conference on Improving Treatment Outcomes for Cancer Patients in Croatia22/04/2022 15:25:00
Key note video message given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides to the First Conference on Improving Treatment Outcomes for Cancer Patients in Croatia.
Statement by Executive Vice-President Vestager on the decision by Kingspan and European Architectural Systems to abandon the proposed transaction involving the purchase of Trimo22/04/2022 14:15:00
The European Commission takes note of the decision by Kingspan and European Architectural Systems (i.e. the parent company of Trimo) to terminate their proposed agreement according to which Kingspan intended to acquire sole control over Trimo.
Speech by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Peterson Institute for International Economics: Transatlantic economic policy in times of war22/04/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Peterson Institute for International Economics: Transatlantic economic policy in times of war
State aid: Commission approves €7 billion French scheme to support investment towards a sustainable recovery22/04/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €7 billion French scheme aimed at providing investment support towards a sustainable recovery.
Lebanon: €20 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people22/04/2022 09:25:00
Soaring food prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine are adding further strain to the compounding crises in Lebanon, which imports 96% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
Statement by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on support to artists, cultural professionals and culture organisations impacted by the Russian war against Ukraine and for the protection of cultural heritage21/04/2022 15:25:00
Statement given by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on support to artists, cultural professionals and culture organisations impacted by the Russian war against Ukraine and for the protection of cultural heritage.
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the press conference following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv21/04/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel at the press conference following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Keynote Video Message by Commissioner Kyriakides to the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean- Alliance for Regenerative Medicine21/04/2022 13:25:00
Keynote Video Message given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides to the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean- Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.
Opening Remarks by Commissioner Kyriakides during the Structural Dialogue with the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety21/04/2022 11:33:00
Opening Remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides during the Structural Dialogue with the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.