Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the ceremony of the Future Joint Research Centre Seville Site

Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday deliverd a keynote speech at the ceremony of the Future Joint Research Centre Seville Site.

Dear Minister Morant,

Dear Mayor Muñoz,

Dear Councelor Velasco,

Dear Authorities, Dear Guests,

It is a pleasure for me to participate in this ceremony, marking an important milestone in the consolidation of our Joint Research Centre site in Seville.

The Joint Research Centre has been an essential support to the Commission, to Member States and to stakeholders, offering unique evidence-based background for policymaking.

This has been particularly important during troubled times such as the ones we lived with the COVID pandemics and now with the Russian war in Ukraine.

These difficult times call for more unity. We need to stay strong in our solidarity to protect of our citizens.

Its centre in Seville has grown over the years to become a pole of excellence for techno-economic policy analysis in many areas, such the future of cities and rural areas, the fairness of fiscal reforms or the circular economy and energy challenges.

It has been both a centre of knowledge and a host of valuable data for the complex analysis behind its technical support.

The new site is an inspiration for what we need to do in the context of the New European Bauhaus.

It is important to adopt new perspectives with the highest standards for sustainability combined with architectural quality, integration in the urban environment and openness for citizens and stakeholders.

I am pleased today's launch of the New European Bauhaus' lab that will bring closer the community and the Commission in the conception and development of projects for mutual support and learning.

I am grateful to the City of Seville for the support it is providing to our project and I wish you all the best in the international design contest.

I would like to thank the international jury for their work and I am looking forward to being able to see this project converted in reality soon.

A final word to congratulate all people that worked hard. With this new building, the Commission is “walking the talk” of building a sustainable and human-centric future.

Thank you!

