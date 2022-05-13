Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "EISMEA First Anniversary Celebration".

Dear colleagues at EISMEA,

Thank you for inviting me to this special celebration of EISMEA's first anniversary.

Allow me to begin by congratulating you for your efforts and determination on moments of difficulty as we should recall that the agency was founded during the worst period of the pandemic. It was not easy, but you demonstrated your resilience and ability to persevere in the face of adversity.

Despite all of the challenges, you have done an excellent job of implementing major components of Horizon Europe, as well as the Single Market Programme and the European Regional Development Funds.

Let me now look ahead at the future of the agency. Your commitment and expertise will be critical to the successful implementation of the upcoming New European Innovation Agenda.

The New European Innovation Agenda's proposed actions have limited power; the power is in the ability to effectively implement them. And you are the masters of implementation.

Actually, the New European Innovation Agenda's center of gravity revolves around two components that are closely related to EISMEA.

On the one hand, the New European Innovation Agenda will emphasize deep tech startups as the new wave of innovation that will enable us to address our most pressing societal challenges.

And, within the Commission, EISMEA holds a leadership position in the works related to deep tech.

The New European Innovation Agenda, on the other hand, will take an ecosystems approach to ensure that innovation reaches all corners of Europe, including rural areas.

And EISMEA is in charge of two programs that are already working on innovation ecosystems: the ERDF Interregional Innovation Investments Instrument and the Horizon Europe European Innovation Ecosystem initiative. You've made them work together.

As a result, the New European Innovation Agenda's implementation will be heavily reliant on your efforts and dedication.

I encourage you to think outside the box, and I am confident that with your dedication and passion, we will transform Europe into the global powerhouse for deep tech innovation and startups.

Congratulations on your first year of success, and best wishes for many more years of success in the future.

