Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event.
"Check against delivery"
Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear friends,
Yesterday, on International Women's Day, we celebrated women's achievements and the progress towards gender equality in the European Union.
As we are on the path to a green, digital and resilient recovery, let us not forget that women were at the forefront of our response to the pandemic.
They created vaccines and pioneered treatments, cared for patients and students, and bore an uneven share of the burden during home schooling and lockdowns.
The EU's Gender Equality Strategy focuses on removing barriers to equality. It seeks to bridge existing gaps so that young women and men can take part in and lead our European society on an equal footing.
Monitoring its progress is essential, and that is why I am glad to welcome you today at the launch event of the Gender Equality Strategy Monitoring Portal.
The Portal has the potential to assist us in seeing the big picture and tracking progress toward gender equality in all Member States.
It can help us identify and share best practices and direct us to the next steps.
I invite you to spend some time exploring the Portal – there is a lot of valuable information there.
You will notice the overall picture is improving in some areas, such as the gender gap in employment, which shrank from 16% in 2005 to 11% in 2020.
The share of women among board members of research funding organisations grew from 37% in 2017 to 40% in 2021.
Nonetheless, you will also see that progress is not happening quickly enough in all areas.
According to the Portal's data, only one out of every five ICT professionals is a woman.
The proportion of women graduating from ICT programs has risen too slowly, from 18% in 2014 to only 20% in 2019.
To be successful in the digital transition, we must rely more on women's skills and talents.
Building more gender-equal societies is not a nice-to-have. It is a must if we are to live in happier, healthier, prosperous, and fairer Europe.
I encourage all of you, policymakers, researchers, business leaders, and citizens to use the Portal and see the path ahead of us to create a Europe where all girls and women of all ages can thrive.
I wish you a fruitful discussion.
Thank you very much.
EU-UK relations: the Council adopts its mandate on the proposals aiming to ensure continued supply of medicines10/03/2022 16:33:00
EU ambassadors yesterday agreed on the mandate for the proposed Directive and Regulation to ensure continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.
EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals as a consequence of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine10/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals in respect of the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees new sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia10/03/2022 12:38:00
Following up on the restrictive measures adopted on 2 March in response to the involvement of Belarus in the unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and in view of the continued gravity of the situation, the Council today adopted additional sectoral measures targeting the Belarusian financial sector.
Ukraine: EU agrees to extend the scope of sanctions on Russia and Belarus10/03/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission yesterday welcomed the agreement of Member States to adopt further targeted sanctions in view of the situation in Ukraine and in response to Belarus's involvement in the aggression.
Commission supports 225 reform projects in Member States to improve their resilience, create jobs and growth10/03/2022 10:38:00
The Commission yesterday approved 225 projects under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI), to support Member States in preparing, designing and implementing reforms that will lead to modern and resilient public administrations, sustainable growth strategies and resilient economies while enhancing their capacity to react to current and future crises.
Ukraine: Cohesion funding to support people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine10/03/2022 09:25:00
The Commission recently (08 March 2022) adopted a proposal for Cohesion's Action for Refugees in Europe (CARE) allowing Member States and regions to provide emergency support to people fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: EU steps up solidarity with those fleeing war09/03/2022 16:33:00
The Commission yesterday outlined the very substantial support the EU is making available to help people fleeing war in Ukraine, as well as the EU countries receiving them.
REPowerEU: Joint European action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy09/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has today proposed an outline of a plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, starting with gas, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Remarks EVP Frans Timmermans on the war in Ukraine and the impact on EU climate and energy policy in the ENVI Committee09/03/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given recently (07 March 2022) by EVP Frans Timmermans on the war in Ukraine and the impact on EU climate and energy policy in the ENVI Committee.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication09/03/2022 13:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication.