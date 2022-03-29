Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered an opening speech, via pre-recorded video-message at the "Second edition of the EU Knowledge Valorisation Week".

"Check against delivery"

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dear friends,

I am delighted to open the second edition of the EU Knowledge Valorisation Week.

I would like thank EU Member States, Norway and Iceland, for co-creating this Week and all the stakeholders that have helped us shape such an exciting programme.

During these four days, you will have the opportunity to listen, share and learn about entrepreneurship, universities as valorisation engines, the smart use of IP and other assets, the power of art and creativity in translating research results, and much more.

The EU Knowledge Valorization Week puts our European values and way of working into practice by connecting stakeholders and policymakers across Europe for open discussions and free exchange.

Our challenge is clear.

How can we best valorise our excellent European research and turn it into tangible solutions for people and the planet?

Now more than ever we need to accelerate our efforts and this is why knowledge valorisation is among the priorities of the European Research Area and in the new European Strategy for Universities.

Together with the Member States and the large Community of Practice, we are currently developing Guiding Principles for Knowledge Valorisation.

The goal is to provide a new directionality for the broadest possible economical and societal use of research results and inventions.

To make it more concrete and actionable, two Codes of Practice will help actors on the ground to implement these Guiding Principles.

The first one will address the Smart use of intellectual property to balance openness in science with Europe's strategic interests.

The second Code will address Standardisation to facilitate the uptake and scale-up of strategic technologies and innovative solutions by our businesses and industry.

Both Codes should be ready by the end of this year.

We need the whole research and innovation ecosystem in Europe to join forces.

From public authorities, research and education bodies to creative institutions. From big industries to scale-ups and start-ups. From civil society organisations to people across Europe.

I am very pleased that you have responded to the continuous open call to share your best practices on the EU Knowledge Valorization Platform.

I count on your input to help find ways to increase the impact of research and innovation investment.

In support of our European Year of Youth, you have probably already seen that this Week focuses on promoting entrepreneurship and knowledge valorisation mindset among the young generation.

Therefore, I am delighted to pass the floor to Marija, Nicolai and Lucie, three inspiring young talents that will tell us more about their innovation journeys.

I wish you all an insightful and successful EU Knowledge Valorization Week 2022.

Thank you!

