Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers, via pre-recorded video-message, a keynote speech at the ACES Award Ceremony

Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech at the ACES Award Ceremony, via pre-recorded video-message.

"Check against delivery"

Dear President Lupattelli,

Dear mayors, Dear guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to start by thanking the President of ACES Europe Mr. Gian Francesco Lupattelli for his kind invitation and for the organisation of this year's ACES Award Ceremony. For over 20 years, ACES has been promoting best practices in sport and supported European projects with its network now encompassing over 3 000 cities.

Today we celebrate the achievements of European cities over the past year in the field of sport, their best practices and the way they encourage the participation of hundreds of people in sport projects. It is a great pleasure for me to congratulate this year's winners:

The Hague as our European Capital of Sport 2022

Madrid – the new World Capital of Sport 2022

And Piemonte – our European Region of Sport 2022

I would also like to send my greetings and wishes for a successful year ahead to Panagyurishte – the European City of Sport 2022, and Chepelare – the European Town of Sport 2022.

Congratulations once again to all participants, nominees and winners. Your work is truly inspiring! My message to you is the following: keep your motivation and your spirit. Nurture and promote the values of sport. Because sport has the power to unite us. Today more than ever we need its vision and values – cooperation, determination, respect.

Thank you!

