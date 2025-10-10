Scottish Government
Muirbuirn licence scheme
Implementation moved to Autumn 2026.
New licensing conditions for muirburn will not come into force until autumn 2026, Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie has confirmed.
In the aftermath of the wildfires which have affected many parts of the country and caused extensive damage to Scotland’s peatlands, the decision has been taken to move the commencement date from 1 January, when the relevant part of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Act would have come into effect.
This follows extensive discussions with land managers, game keepers, estate owners and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).
Mr Fairlie said:
“Delaying the implementation of the muirburn provisions until the start of the next season in Autumn 2026 gives us more time to carefully consider how these necessary changes to licensing can be brought forward in a way which does not adversely affect our ability to prevent and respond to wildfires.
“As we have all seen this summer, wildfires are very damaging to Scotland’s landscape, wildlife and particularly to our precious peatland carbon stores that are vital in tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis.
“I repeat my thanks to all those involved in getting the wildfires under control and for their continued engagement as we look to be better prepared in the future. We will continue to work in partnership with key stakeholders and continue these discussions on 14 October at the Wildfires Summit to discuss our approach to muirburn licensing and prevention of wildfires.”
Background
Muirburn is the intentional and controlled burning of moorland vegetation to encourage new growth (either heather or grassland) for the management of moorland game and wildlife or for improving the grazing potential of the moorland for livestock or deer.
The Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill was passed by the Scottish Parliament in March 2024 and includes a range of measures that will help tackle raptor persecution and ensure that the management of species on grouse moors is done so sustainably and with animal welfare as a priority.
The Bill:
- bans the practice of snaring in Scotland
- bans the use of glue traps to catch rodents
- gives greater powers to Scottish SPCA inspectors to tackle wildlife crime
- introduces a new licensing framework for grouse moors
- strictly regulates the use of muirburn, the controlled burning of vegetation on peatland
