Multi partner action taken at Southport skip hire company

Joint day of action at Johnson’s Scrap Metal Ltd in Southport. The company’s environmental permit was revoked and it is required to clear the waste.

The Environment Agency has joined forces with partners to take enforcement action at a Southport skip hire company.

To protect the environment from harm, the Agency revoked the waste permit for Johnson’s Scrap Metal Ltd on 17 January 2025, for its site at Crowland Street at Crowland Industrial Estate in Southport.

The revocation means that Johnson’s Scrap Metal Ltd, trading under Johnson’s Skip Hire, is no longer able to carry out any form of waste operations, including accepting or processing waste.

As part of the permit revocation the operator is also required to clear the site of all waste.

Environment Agency investigations have suggested that the company has continued to operate.

They visited the site last week with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, Sefton Council and Merseyside Police.

Tough Action

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

Our priority is to protect the environment and communities from illegal waste activity and we will take tough action when operators flout the law. Effective regulation is vital and those who operate outside the law undercut legitimate businesses. We expect businesses to take responsibility for their operations and protect the environment.

Cllr Peter Harvey, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Cleansing at Sefton Council, added:

This action demonstrates how Sefton Council will stand alongside our partners, such as the Environment Agency, to protect our residents and our environment from rogue waste operators.

Members of the public and businesses in the area should be aware that it is now a criminal offence to send their waste to Johnson’s Skip Hire Ltd at Crowland Street in Southport.