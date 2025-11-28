Environment Agency
Multi-agency work to protect community and environment in Kidlington
Partners including Environment Agency, Cherwell District Council, Oxfordshire County Council, and local emergency services provide update on Kidlington waste dump site
Following the appalling large-scale illegal dumping of waste near Kidlington, partner agencies – including the Environment Agency, Cherwell District Council, Oxfordshire County Council, and local emergency services – have taken action to mitigate the risks to the local environment and community.
This week, a 39-year-old man was arrested thanks to cooperation between Environment Agency enforcement officers from the Major Investigation team and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit. The Environment Agency’s National Environmental Crime Unit, staffed by highly skilled waste crime investigators, continues to lead the investigation.
Residents of the area will rightly be concerned about the potential for contamination of the surrounding land and waterways – which is why works have been ongoing at the location over recent weeks to tackle those challenges, as well as a comprehensive programme of monitoring to understand what materials might pose a risk.
Below is a summary of the actions taken by those partners.
Protecting the community
The Environment Agency, which is leading the investigation, has secured the site with Heras fencing to prevent entry to this active crime scene, and employed 24-hour security on site. We remind the public that this is a crime scene, covered by an active restriction order – it is not legal to enter the site. Visiting hampers our investigation and causes further harm to the environment as waste underfoot gets compacted into the ground or dispersed further.
The waste pile is around ten metres from the River Cherwell at its closest point. However, recognising the potential for heavy rainfall or rising floodwaters to cause waste to enter the river, the EA is installing large sandbags in order to further reduce the risk of pollution entering the watercourse.
Our specialist teams remain on the ground at the site, conducting rigorous assessments of risks to the River Cherwell, monitoring environmental impact, and taking immediate action where needed. We will continue this intensive monitoring and enforcement work until the site is secured, and any environmental damage is addressed.
Anna Burns, the Environment Agency’s Area Director for The Thames, said:
The Environment Agency and local partners are taking decisive action to ensure the community and environment are protected from the illegal waste dump in Kidlington.
Additional security measures, new protective barriers to prevent waste entering the River Cherwell, and enhanced monitoring efforts are all being carried out. As ever the safety of residents remains our top priority.
The Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service has also been on site to assess any potential fire risk using thermal imaging technology.
An Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:
Earlier this week, with support from our partners at Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, we checked the waste pile for any hot spots that could lead to a fire breaking out. Our team also visited the site to see how we could get in quickly if we need to respond in an emergency.
Keeping our firefighters and the local community safe is central to our planning as we continue to monitor the risk of this illegal waste site. We are continuing to work closely with our partners to respond to this awful environmental crime.
Councillor Judy Roberts, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Place, Environment and Climate Action, said:
We are operating as a team across many agencies every single day to deal with the issue in Kidlington. In recent days we have closed all footpaths surrounding the affected area and worked with the EA to engage 24-hour security to protect what is a crime scene while investigations continue. Everybody is determined to bring the culprits for this disgraceful act to justice and to reassure the public that we are working hard to move this issue forward.
Clearance
Work continues with partners to look at options for removal and disposal of the waste. Unlike the offenders, who showed no regard for the environment or impacts on the local community, the Environment Agency and partners will ensure that this is done in a safe and managed way to prevent further damage and minimise risk to the environment.
While we cannot give a timeline for this work, we ask the public to remain patient whilst the necessary steps are put in place, in the knowledge that all partners are working together to manage the current risks.
Investigation
Following the arrest of an individual on Tuesday, the partners continue to work closely to progress the investigation into this incident.
Any information from the public can be reported to the Environment Agency via its 24-hour incident hotline at 0800 807060 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/multi-agency-work-to-protect-community-and-environment-in-kidlington
