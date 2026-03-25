Multi-billion-pound support deal agreed as part of major UK export win

The UK and Türkiye have signed a multi-billion-pound training and support contract, marking the next phase of the landmark £8 billion Typhoon deal agreed in October 2025.

Agreement forms part of the major £8 billion UK export deal secured in October 2025.

Pilots and technicians to be trained in the UK, alongside long-term maintenance support for the Turkish Airforce.

20,000 UK jobs backed by deal for British-built Typhoon fighter jets for Türkiye.

UK-built fighter jets for Türkiye will be supported under a major new training and support contract signed today.

The UK and Türkiye have signed a multi-billion-pound agreement which will see the UK train Turkish Air Force pilots and ground crew to fly and maintain Typhoon fighter jets, marking the next phase of the landmark £8 billion Typhoon deal agreed in October 2025.

The support agreement, signed in London today between Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Turkish Defence Minister, Yaşar Güler, will see 10 Turkish pilots and nearly 100 ground crew technicians - covering mechanical, avionics, weapons and mission systems - trained in the UK.

The work also secures production of aircraft components and spares in support of Türkiye’s maintenance of the aircraft with the support of UK industry, including BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA, Rolls Royce and Martin Baker – backing British defence jobs across the country. That work includes delivery of spares and support equipment, associated engineer and pilot training, high-tech training simulators and electronic warfare capabilities.

More than a third of every Typhoon is built in Britain, with production lines in Scotland, Lancashire and Bristol, and 330 UK companies in the supply chain. The overall deal is securing 20,000 skilled UK jobs for years to come, demonstrating that defence is an engine for growth by being a powerful backer of British industry.

Türkiye’s acquisition of Typhoon will strengthen NATO’s combat air capability on its eastern flank. The training programme represents a significant step forward in delivering on the wider deal, which is the largest UK fighter jet export order in nearly 20 years.

Typhoon fighter jets continue to demonstrate their importance around the clock, flying regular defensive missions in the Middle East to help protect UK personnel and allies and partners in the region.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

This partnership does not just export world-leading British built jets, it builds alliances, grows our economy, and makes NATO stronger. Türkiye’s decision to acquire Typhoon is a vote of confidence in British industry and British jobs, and this agreement brings the UK-Türkiye partnership to life. As UK Typhoon pilots continue to fly defensive missions over the Middle East, I’m proud that Turkish pilots and engineers will train alongside our RAF personnel to strengthen our collective security - this is defence delivering for Britain.

The Typhoon workshare agreement sees more than a third (37%) of each aircraft manufactured in the UK; the rest of each aircraft is produced by the Eurofighter Partner Nations. The UK jobs include:

Nearly 6,000 jobs directly support the Typhoon programme at BAE Systems sites in Warton and Samlesbury, where production and final assembly of each Turkish Typhoon fighter jet will take place.

The Typhoon programme supports more than 1,100 jobs in the South West region. That includes Rolls-Royce in Bristol producing critical modules and components for Typhoon’s EJ200 jet engines and acting as main hub for maintenance of the engines.

The Typhoon programme supports more than 800 jobs in Scotland. That includes Leonardo in Edinburgh manufacturing the fighter jet’s cutting-edge radar for identifying enemies.

Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems’ Air sector, said:

We’re proud to support the UK’s partnership with Türkiye by delivering a trusted defence capability that deepens collaboration and reinforces shared security commitments. Türkiye’s acquisition of Typhoon strengthens this partnership and enhances the country’s advanced combat air capabilities. We’re delighted to play a key role in enhancing Türkiye’s readiness to operate the new aircraft through this training and support agreement with the UK Government.

Typhoon remains the proven backbone of RAF combat air power, and Türkiye’s acquisition signals growing international confidence in British aerospace capability.