Multi-million defence investment creates 700 jobs days after UK-EU security pact

Hundreds of high-skilled jobs created at defence firm MBDA’s expanded Bolton site, working on cutting-edge missile system manufacturing technology

Announcement comes just days after the Government signs new Security and Defence Partnership that will boost defence procurement opportunities for UK.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit site and hail investment as latest vote of confidence in Government’s upcoming modern Industrial Strategy.

Britain’s defence industry received yet another boost this week as 700 high-skilled jobs are set to be created following a £200 million investment from European defence company MBDA at its site in Bolton.

The announcement follows new Security and Defence Partnership signed at this week’s EU-UK Summit which will open the door to the EU’s new weapons scheme, leading to significant opportunities for the UK’s world-leading defence industries, driving growth and supporting 430,000 British jobs and livelihoods.

This is the latest win for the UK’s leading defence and advanced manufacturing sectors and is further proof the Government’s Plan for Change is working.

It also represents a major vote of confidence in the upcoming modern Industrial Strategy, which will drive investment in the UK’s high-growth sectors by giving businesses the certainty they need to commit to the UK.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit MBDA’s Bolton site today (22 May) to formally announce the investment, which forms part of a wider £500 million commitment from the company to expand its UK manufacturing and technologies.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

This is great news for Bolton and another win for our world-class defence sector, which will create hundreds of good, well-paid jobs and ensure the UK continues to lead the way on the cutting-edge technologies of the future. Our new Security and Defence Partnership will unlock access to the EU’s proposed new £150 billion defence fund for UK firms. Coupled with the launch of our upcoming modern Industrial Strategy, communities across the country will see how our Plan for Change is working - delivering growth at home and strength abroad.

The investment from MBDA, a leading missile systems manufacturer, will more than double its Bolton footprint by 2028 and grow its apprenticeship and STEM outreach programme, which already includes over 400 early-career professionals UK-wide.

It also supports MBDA’s goal to deliver £10 billion of UK exports by 2032, cementing the UK’s position as a leader in the manufacturing and export of complex weapons systems, and comes after the Government announced a £6.5 billion complex weapons partnership with MBDA in July 2024.

MBDA UK Managing Director Chris Allam said:

We are proud and excited to be building a world class engineering and manufacturing campus in the north-west of England, the centre of complex weapons manufacturing for the UK, and our associated recruitment and training will extend our already great workforce. MBDA is privileged to have a 10-year Complex Weapons portfolio agreement with the UK Government. This gives us the confidence to invest and better support the UK and its allies. It also helps our supply chain and over 700 SMEs who work with MBDA in the UK. When we expand, they expand with us.

Megan, a manufacturing apprentice at MBDA’s Bolton site, said:

It’s great that our site is expanding and there will be more early-careers opportunities for young people. Becoming an apprentice was an obvious choice for me. Having the chance to learn as part of my full-time job and achieve a recognised qualification and career made it a very easy decision. Apprenticeships can be unique experience for each person. They provide the chance to excel in industries people are passionate about, and the experiences they get will shape their future. Making the most out of my apprenticeship has led to reward and recognition for my hard work, and I always encourage others to study STEM subjects and do the same.

UK Export Finance CEO Tim Reid said:

Pioneering companies like MBDA UK investing in their people and technologies for the long-term underscore why we are a world leader in defence. Thanks to our multi-billion-pound direct lending uplift, we can support even more defence firms to expand their production lines and take on more international orders from allies – leading to greater economic growth, stronger supply chains and local jobs back here at home.

The Government is backing the defence sector to deliver skilled jobs and growth across the country as part of its Plan for Change and is providing significant financial support to UK defence companies through UK Export Finance (UKEF).

In March this year, the Chancellor announced a £2 billion increase in UKEF’s Direct Lending capacity for defence exports, taking its overall lending capability to £10 billion.

The UK is one of the largest exporters of defence equipment in the world, and in 2023 the UK won defence contracts worth £14.5 billion.