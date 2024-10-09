Welsh Government
|Printable version
Multi-million pound flood defence work protecting one of Ceredigion’s iconic towns for the future
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, has visited Aberaeron to see the progress of a £31.5m flood defence scheme.
The Welsh Government has provided 85 per cent of the funding for the ambitious scheme which will reduce coastal flooding risk to more than 124 residential properties and 42 non-residential properties in Aberaeron.
Speaking from Aberaeron, the Deputy First Minister said:
The scale of the work here in Aberaeron is a real eye opener - and is essential for Aberaeron and its community to be protected for generations to come.
I am incredibly grateful to the community for their patience during the construction of this scheme. This is a huge civil engineering project occurring within a historic town.
The scheme is being delivered at pace, and we look forward to the work completing next year.
The construction works include a construction of a new breakwater at North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of South Pier breakwater, flood wall construction including a new masonry and glass flood wall, grouting repairs and flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to existing defences at South Beach.
The design accommodated the local planning considerations due to the number of listed buildings within the historic harbour. The design also incorporates glass and masonry walls to allow viewings within the flood wall.
The project also shows how flood defence schemes can support green job creation. The construction company, BAM have met with local school pupils to help pupils understand and realise their potential in becoming the civil engineers of the future and to learn about and how civil engineers can work with communities to design engineering solutions.
In updating the Senedd recently on the work underway to prepare for winter, the Deputy First Minister, said:
I am keenly aware of how devastating the impacts of flooding can be, on homes, livelihoods and people’s lives.
I understand how worried some people are about the safety of their homes and businesses as winter approaches.
That’s why safeguarding our communities from the catastrophic results of flooding and coastal erosion is of utmost importance to me in this role, and for this Government.
We are committed to delivering effective support on the ground, that will protect our communities from the threats of climate change.
Natural Resources Wales is the lead authority for managing flood risk from main rivers and the sea in Wales and has recently launched the Be Flood Ready awareness campaign, aimed at providing essential advice about what people should do if they live in an area at risk of flooding.
The Deputy First Minister concluded:
We must all remain vigilant to the risks of flooding throughout the year and the public play a vital role in keeping communities safe. By sharing information and experiences with our neighbours, we can strengthen our support networks and help one another be prepared.
Together, we can build more resilient communities across Wales, capable of withstanding the challenges posed by flooding, adverse weather and climate change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/multi-million-pound-flood-defence-work-protecting-one-ceredigions-iconic-towns-future
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Innovative technologies creating warmer affordable homes09/10/2024 12:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited a low carbon social housing development in Cardiff.
Community Support Centre opens for those affected by Tata transition09/10/2024 11:15:00
A new Community Support Centre opens in Aberafan Shopping Centre today to provide support, guidance and retraining advice to individuals and businesses impacted by the decision by Tata Steel UK to transition to greener steelmaking at Port Talbot.
"How we immerse children in the Welsh language is unique to us in Wales”08/10/2024 16:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle today (Tuesday 8th October) celebrates the work of immersion centres as demand for late immersion provision continues to grow – with Wales seen as a world leader in the field.
Next round of £5 million Brilliant Basics fund launched08/10/2024 11:05:00
The next round of a tourism fund enhancing visitor experiences across Wales has been launched by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans.
Bowel screening age lowered to 50 in Wales07/10/2024 12:05:00
Thousands more people will automatically receive at-home bowel screening tests to help save more lives.
Save the hassle, lease your property07/10/2024 09:05:00
Did you know you can lease your property to your local authority and get hassle-free, guaranteed rental income?
Wales to host major international sustainability event04/10/2024 16:05:00
International speakers and delegates will gather in Cardiff next week as Wales hosts the international Circular Economy Hotspot for the first time.
Investment in public services and economic growth top of Welsh Finance Secretary’s agenda at meeting with UK nations04/10/2024 14:05:00
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has welcomed the opportunity to work collaboratively with all the UK nations to secure a stronger economy for Wales ahead of a meeting with his counterparts yesterday.
Welsh Government support to boost communities and tackle child poverty04/10/2024 11:05:00
Welsh Government funding for schemes throughout Wales will help support communities and alleviate child poverty, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt has said.