Multi-million pound flood defence work protecting one of Ceredigion’s iconic towns for the future

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, has visited Aberaeron to see the progress of a £31.5m flood defence scheme.

The Welsh Government has provided 85 per cent of the funding for the ambitious scheme which will reduce coastal flooding risk to more than 124 residential properties and 42 non-residential properties in Aberaeron.

Speaking from Aberaeron, the Deputy First Minister said:

The scale of the work here in Aberaeron is a real eye opener - and is essential for Aberaeron and its community to be protected for generations to come. I am incredibly grateful to the community for their patience during the construction of this scheme. This is a huge civil engineering project occurring within a historic town. The scheme is being delivered at pace, and we look forward to the work completing next year.

The construction works include a construction of a new breakwater at North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of South Pier breakwater, flood wall construction including a new masonry and glass flood wall, grouting repairs and flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to existing defences at South Beach.

The design accommodated the local planning considerations due to the number of listed buildings within the historic harbour. The design also incorporates glass and masonry walls to allow viewings within the flood wall.

The project also shows how flood defence schemes can support green job creation. The construction company, BAM have met with local school pupils to help pupils understand and realise their potential in becoming the civil engineers of the future and to learn about and how civil engineers can work with communities to design engineering solutions.

In updating the Senedd recently on the work underway to prepare for winter, the Deputy First Minister, said:

I am keenly aware of how devastating the impacts of flooding can be, on homes, livelihoods and people’s lives. I understand how worried some people are about the safety of their homes and businesses as winter approaches. That’s why safeguarding our communities from the catastrophic results of flooding and coastal erosion is of utmost importance to me in this role, and for this Government. We are committed to delivering effective support on the ground, that will protect our communities from the threats of climate change.

Natural Resources Wales is the lead authority for managing flood risk from main rivers and the sea in Wales and has recently launched the Be Flood Ready awareness campaign, aimed at providing essential advice about what people should do if they live in an area at risk of flooding.

The Deputy First Minister concluded: