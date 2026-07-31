Multiple properties searched across UK after millions of car finance complaints

We have executed search warrants across the UK as we crack down on suspected nuisance marketing linked to car finance mis-selling claims as part of the joint regulatory taskforce.

New action from joint regulatory taskforce with FCA, ASA and SRA

Follows 12 million complaints about car finance nuisance marketing

Searches across Bolton, Burnley, Liverpool, London and Swansea

More than 12 million complaints about nuisance marketing text messages have been submitted by the public since September 2025, with up to 100,000 received per day.

We are working alongside the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to tackle poor handling of motor finance claims connected to the mis-selling scheme.

The warrants, carried out by us on Wednesday 29 July, targeted a mix of residential and business premises linked to five companies across Bolton, Burnley, Liverpool, London and Swansea.

The companies are subject to ongoing investigations, believed to be responsible for sending a combined 170 million text messages to members of the public between September 2025 and May 2026.

Andy Curry, Head of Investigations at the ICO, said:

"People are fed up with being bombarded by unwanted calls, texts and emails about car finance claims, and we're taking action. This week's searches send a clear message to the claims management sector: comply with the law or expect to hear from us. “We are working closely with our taskforce partners to make sure people are properly informed and protected and we will not hesitate to take further action where we find evidence of wrongdoing."

Alison Walters, Director of Consumer Finance at the FCA, said:

“Firms that misuse people’s personal information or use aggressive marketing can cause serious harm and damage trust. "Through our joint taskforce, we are sharing information and working together to protect consumers and improve standards across the sector. Where we find firms breaking the rules, we will not hesitate to act alongside our regulatory partners.”

We are urging all companies operating in the claims management sector, including lead generators and law firms responsible for instigating direct marketing, to ensure they are complying with the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

The data protection regulator has the power to apply to court for a warrant to search premises as part of investigations under PECR, where evidence may be seized such as mobile phones, laptops or even sim farms.

Guidance is available on our website, including a Direct Marketing Advice Generator to help organisations understand their obligations.

People who continue to receive unwanted calls or texts about car finance claims are encouraged to register with the TPS and report unsolicited marketing via the ICO website or by forwarding text messages to 7726.

Find out more about the joint regulatory taskforce into claims management companies here.

More information