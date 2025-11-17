Multiple snow and ice warnings ahead of a cold week

Turning colder nationwide, with snow, ice and overnight frosts for some.

An amber cold health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West of England, North East of England, Yorkshire and The Humber. A yellow warning is in place for other areas, meaning impacts are probable across the health and social care sector.

Arctic air plunges southwards today (Monday), bringing a cold but sunny day for many. Conditions turn wintry in the north, as a frontal system moves across southeast Scotland, bringing a mix of rain, sleet and snow across Scotland tonight and into Tuesday.

Multiple Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for ice and snow affecting parts of Scotland and northern England from Monday to Thursday have been issued.

Chief Forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “Scattered showers feed into the northeast and far north of mainland Scotland on Monday night, bringing a risk of icy conditions on roads and pavements.

“An area of rain will reach the west of Scotland early on Tuesday morning, with a risk of this turning to snow as it moves inland. Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the exact track and extent, a period of snow is likely over high ground, with accumulations of 2-5 cm possible above about 150 metres in elevation, and as much as 5-10 cm above 400 metres. This period of snow could bring some disruption to travel and infrastructure across higher parts of Scotland.”

Turning even colder by mid-week

By Wednesday, we’ll all be firmly under the colder Arctic airmass, with a strong and very cold northerly flow making temperatures feel even colder.

Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree explained: “Wednesday to Friday will be the coldest part of the week, and this period has the greatest potential for impactful weather, with multiple warnings in place. Overnight, temperatures could get down to minus ten, with a significant wind chill from the strong northerly wind making things feel even colder.

“Wintry snow showers are expected to extend south through Wednesday and into Thursday, mainly affecting north facing coastal areas. Snow accumulations are possible, including 2-5 cm to some low-lying areas in the north and east where showers are frequent. On hills in parts of Northern Ireland, the northeast of England and Scotland, 5-10 cm of snow could fall and accumulations of 15-20cm are possible above 300 metres in parts of northeastern England and Scotland.

“Although many places will see plenty of sunshine, daytime temperatures will be well-below average, with a widespread frost setting in during the evening, especially in sheltered areas.

“With sub-zero temperatures in the first ‘cold snap’ of the year, updates to the current warnings are possible, so its important people keep up to date with the forecast.”

WeatherReady tips for colder conditions

With freezing temperatures and the potential for snow and ice in places, there are a number of simple steps you can take to prepare your home, garden, or business for the winter weather.

Our WeatherReady pages provide expert seasonal advice from carefully selected organisations to help keep you and your property safe, from steps to prevent sub-zero temperatures bursting pipes, to preparing your vehicle for the change in conditions.

Katherine Crawford, Chief Executive of Age Scotland said: “As the weather turns colder again, older people might find it increasingly difficult to get out and about safely, leading to increased levels of loneliness and isolation.

“Blocked or icy roads and paths can affect someone’s ability to collect shopping and prescriptions, get to doctors’ appointments, visit friends and family, and attend social groups and clubs, without the fear of falling and needing to go to hospital.

“We’d urge everyone to check in on older family, friends and neighbours during periods of extreme weather. Small gestures such as clearing and salting paths, or offering to collect essentials can make a huge difference – particularly for older people who live alone.

“Age Scotland’s free 0800 12 44 222 helpline can also offer advice and support on paying energy bills, accessing energy efficiency schemes, and ensuring you are not missing out on any vital social security benefits.”

Warmer and wetter conditions into the weekend

Things will be drier for all by Friday, with temperatures feeling milder and rain reaching the west later in the day.

