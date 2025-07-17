Welsh Government
Mumbles coastal flood defence scheme open
Homes and businesses at Mumbles in Swansea will benefit from enhanced protection against coastal flooding, following the completion of a major coastal defence project.
The £26m Mumbles Coastal Risk Management Programme (CRMP) scheme, delivered by Swansea Council and Knights Brown Construction, has transformed the seafront with a new seawall, robust coastal protection works and an expanded promenade, improving access for pedestrians and cyclists alike.
It will reduce the risk of coastal flooding to 126 properties, including homes and more than 50 businesses along this iconic stretch of the Swansea Bay coastline.
Matt Bryer recently opened the lifestyle and eco-conscious Hiatus shop in Mumbles.
Manager Lily Ella Westacott said:
Our shop backs on to the seafront - and we're delighted the prom work is complete.
It's a big improvement to the local environment and we're confident it'll bring more people to enjoy Mumbles - and to boost us and neighbouring businesses.
The Mumbles scheme is part of Welsh Government’s £291m CRMP programme set up to respond to the challenges of climate change. The programme has funded 15 schemes across Wales over 5 years, benefitting almost 14,000 properties.
Opening the scheme, and unveiling a plaque on the promenade, the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies who has responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said:
As well as responding to the ongoing challenges of climate change by reducing flood risk, the many benefits of this scheme will be enjoyed by the community for generations to come.
Safeguarding our communities from the catastrophic results of flooding and coastal erosion is of utmost importance to me in this role, and for this Government.
That’s why we have made significant investment in improving Wales' coastal defence infrastructure in recent years through our Coastal Risk Management Programme.
Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart added:
This fantastic coastal protection scheme is crucial for Mumbles and Swansea.
It'll protect one of Wales' most beloved coastal communities and will further strengthen the tourism industry which is already worth around £660m to the Swansea economy every year.
The project is the result of an enormous amount of planning, collaboration, expertise and commitment to the future.
I thank all those who have contributed to it - and all who have lived with the changes brought to daily life by this major engineering scheme.
The Welsh Government provided 85% of the £26.5m construction funding through CRMP, with Swansea Council contributing the remaining 15%. The Welsh Government also fully funded the £1m development phase.
