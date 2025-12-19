Murder conviction referred to Court of Appeal following a case which changed the law

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s murder conviction to the Court of Appeal because of a new case which has changed the law to suggest that an alternative verdict of manslaughter should be left, in most murder cases, for the jury’s consideration at trial.

Robert Knapp was convicted on 19 July 2002 at the Central Criminal Court of the murder of Mohammed Raja in July 1999.

He received a sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years.

The prosecution’s case was that Mr Knapp had been one of two men who had gone to Mr Raja’s home and committed the murder.

Mr Knapp’s application for leave to appeal his conviction was refused by the Court of Appeal, in October 2003.

He applied to the CCRC in February 2020 and following this new case, further submissions were received.

The issue of whether the alternative verdict of manslaughter should be left to the jury was considered by Mr Knapp’s trial judge and raised on appeal.

However, the new case law raises a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will consider that manslaughter should have been an available verdict in this case.

The concern is that if manslaughter is not left as an alternative, a jury may convict someone of murder because they are responsible for a death, when manslaughter might be more appropriate.

That suggests a real possibility that the Court will find that manslaughter should have been left and since it was not, the conviction of murder is unsafe.

