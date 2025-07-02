Museum Futures Programme launched

£4 million programme to encourage new approaches and collaboration across the museum sector.

Museums are being encouraged to sign up for a new partnership programme to strengthen and sustain their role as the stewards of Scotland’s cultural heritage.

Developed in partnership by the Scottish Government, Museums Galleries Scotland and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the £4 million Museum Futures programme will offer funding and support to transform how museums and galleries operate by enabling them to collaborate and test new ways of working. The funding was announced by First Minister John Swinney ahead of a visit to the Museum of Childhood in Edinburgh.

Museums will be able to access two funding channels – an open fund focused on building leadership capacity and organisational change, and a targeted fund that will support the testing of collaborative and place-based approaches, focused on the needs of communities, as well as organisations with common issues who would benefit from working together.

Beyond financial support, participating museums will also benefit from skills development, professional mentoring and specialist advice delivered by trusted partners across Scotland. This includes a new Organisational Health Check tool, developed by Museums Galleries Scotland, to help museums identify their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities and allow them to make informed decisions regarding priorities and funding.

The First Minister said:

“Museums are the stewards of our cultural heritage, preserving the objects and artworks that have shaped Scotland, from its earliest beginnings to the latest trends.

“Local museums in particular are responsible for bringing the stories behind their communities to life, and the Museum Futures programme aims to give them a solid foundation to build on by helping organisations innovate, collaborate and adapt. I know some are already early adopters of new ways of working and this programme will encourage more of that through the sharing of ideas, practical advice and funding to enable them to test new approaches that will stand the test of time.

“This programme and the £4 million funding behind it reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to ensure our museums flourish, having heard the sector’s voices on the challenges they are currently facing loud and clear. I would strongly encourage anyone who might be eligible to consider how they could secure their part of Scotland’s story with this funding and support.”

Lucy Casot, Chief Executive of Museums Galleries Scotland said:

“Museum Futures takes a progressive new approach to sector investment and development allowing us to imagine and test what a strong museum sector could look like. It provides capacity to explore how the sector can adapt to meet current and future challenges while removing some of the risks of trying something new. It gives museums a chance to plan for long term sustainability instead of just getting through another year. Museum Futures recognises the hard journey that our sector has had and seeks to offer a positive way to address barriers and support change.

“This is a momentous opportunity for Scotland’s museums and I would like to thank our partners and sector colleagues who have shaped and will continue to develop this new programme.”

Caroline Clark, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland said:

“Since the launch of the Heritage Fund some thirty years ago we have worked closely with Scotland’s museum sector and thanks to National Lottery players we have supported museums of every size and style in every part of the country.

“As the largest funder for the UK’s heritage our knowledge and experience has helped shape the Museum Futures programme. We now look forward to supporting it in delivery and continuing to be a key funder, project partner and supporter for a resilient, creative and collaborative museum sector in Scotland.”

Background

For more information, see: https://www.museumsgalleriesscotland.org.uk/museum-futures/

A 2024 survey conducted by MGS and DC Research revealed that 11% of respondents reported that their organisation could be at risk of closure within the next year.

Museum Futures offers an opportunity to develop and build on new ways of working that some museums are already starting to explore. Examples of this include:

Scottish Maritime Museum, which has become a valued community asset by using its space to host regular makers' markets and crafting workshops with local artists. The museum has also established strong links with new audiences through its recent co-produced exhibition with the North Ayrshire Ukrainian Community, which provided a creative outlet for Ukrainians who are now living locally due to the war in their home country.

Part funded by the MGS Recovery and Resilience Fund, Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum opened a biodiversity community garden on their grounds, offering visitors a space to enjoy the outdoors while supporting wildlife and showcasing various Scottish habitats. An events cabin was added in 2021, which has attracted new audiences and provided more opportunities for income generation.

Grantown Museum created a new income stream by harnessing their skills to create a unique dressing and photography experience. ‘Adventure in costume’ is an MGS-funded initiative that offers visitors the opportunity to try on handmade replica gowns while learning about 18th century fashion. The experience also includes a photo and video package.