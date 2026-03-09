Museums and galleries boost self-generated income but face risks to their finances

The 15 museums and galleries[1] sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) increased their total self-generated income by 53% in real terms from 2021-22 to 2024-25, to £563 million,[2] reaching the level achieved before the pandemic despite lower visitor numbers, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, museums and galleries have managed rising costs and found ways to increase self-generated income through a range of innovative and commercially-minded strategies

These institutions continue to face challenges, such as becoming more reliant on self-generated income, so they will need to prioritise good financial management and planning.

DCMS must ensure it has the structures in place to identify early warning signs should museums and galleries start struggling to manage their financial risks, so it can intervene.

Between 2019 and 2024, the DCMS-sponsored museums and galleries included seven of the top 10 most visited free visitor attractions in England. These institutions are nationally and internationally significant, contributing to the UK’s influence overseas, through international loans from their collections, touring and promoting exhibitions internationally, and research projects.

Since re-opening after the pandemic, the museums’ and galleries’ costs have increased by 18% in real terms from 2021-22 to 2024-25 as visitor numbers were still recovering.[3]

The museums and galleries have found ways to boost self-generated income through a range of innovative and commercially minded approaches, such as venue hire, donations and membership schemes, paid-for visitor experiences, hospitality and retail.

They have also drawn on their financial reserves and have sought to contain costs through approaches such as reducing staff expenditure: for example by making redundancies, not filling vacancies, having fewer staff on duty and retraining staff in both security and museum guide duties.

But these measures come with risks. Self-generated income sources are riskier– for example, ‘blockbuster’ exhibition income is volatile – while cost containment measures may impact museums and galleries’ ability to preserve their collections and maintain free access.[4] Some institutions may also lack the financial management capacity to manage future risks.[5]

There are indications that the museums’ and galleries’ overall financial position had worsened by early 2025, with some requiring additional funding from DCMS to continue operating.[6]

DCMS improved its approach to providing museums’ and galleries’ funding in 2025-26, by taking account of changes in their financial position, a process it plans to repeat periodically in the future.

DCMS is reviewing how it tracks museums’ and galleries’ performance, as there are some objectives for which it does not have key performance indicators, and is working to improve its oversight arrangements so that it has a clearer measure of each museum and gallery’s financial resilience.

To address potential future financial challenges, the NAO recommends that DCMS should:

Identify a set of indicators of museums’ and galleries’ financial resilience to identify potential early warning signs of financial difficulty

Communicate to the M&Gs the factors it considers when deciding their annual funding allocations

Communicate a plan setting out how it will support sharing of good practice

The NAO also recommends that museums and galleries should:

Take the opportunity provided by the current multi-year Spending Review period to establish financial plans that reflect the greater certainty over government funding

Agree collectively how they can consistently capture data on key costs to facilitate more insightful comparisons between institutions

review whether their financial management capability is sufficient to manage future risks and seek to address any gaps they identify

"DCMS-sponsored museums and galleries are working hard to build their own sources of funding. They will need to continue to develop their financial management capability to maintain this momentum and withstand future shocks." Gareth Davies, head of the NAO

Read the full report : The financial resilience of DCMS-sponsored museums and galleries

