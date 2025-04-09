Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Museums can now apply for £20 million of funding to invest in their future
Treasured civic museums supported with new £20 million grant to help safeguard access to local culture and secure their futures
- Funding will ensure museums can continue to serve communities, care for and share collections, and tell our national story at a local level
- Support will boost access to culture, delivering the government’s Plan for Change by increasing opportunities for all
Museums across England can now apply for a share of £20 million to safeguard community access to their collections and invest in upgrading their services.
The new £20 million Museum Renewal Fund, which is now open to applications, is designed to support valued regional museums, with a local authority link. It will improve public access to collections and buildings, as well as community and educational programmes which will help ensure they are fit for the future.
These museums help keep memories alive across generations through their broad, diverse public collections. As well as being a crucial resource for schools, they help communities to connect with their local story by highlighting an area’s distinctive industrial, archaeological, natural and artistic heritage.
The money will boost community programmes, support and grow schools activities, driving more visitors to museums. It will also enhance revenue generation, investing in organisational change and IT upgrades, whilst also supporting jobs in the local community.
This follows the announcement from the Culture Secretary last month of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change to boost economic growth and increase opportunities for people across the country.
Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:
Our local and civic museums are the storytellers of our nation’s history, with a shared mission to educate, inspire and entertain.
They are key to preserving our national heritage at a local level through their collections and creative programmes, which draw in thousands of people from across the country, driving the growth and opportunity central to our Plan for Change. I am delighted that we have been able to provide this support, helping them to continue to flourish.
The programme will be delivered by Arts Council England and will run from April 2025 until March 2026. It will be open to regional and local museums, with a funding or governance link to a local authority, across England to support them to safeguard access and services and invest in resilience measures.
The government is committed to working in partnership with local councils and leaders, as co-investors in culture.
Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, commented:
Regional museums make a vitally important contribution to the way people engage with culture where they live and gain a deeper understanding of their communities and place. It is therefore vital that access to their collections is protected for generations to come. The Museum Renewal Fund will help these cherished institutions address immediate pressures and enable them to look ahead and plan a sustainable future serving their communities.
Notes to editors:
-
In February, Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy announced more than £270 million in funding for arts venues, museums, libraries and the heritage sector in a major boost for growth.
-
The online portal to apply for the Museum Renewal Fund will open at 10am on 9 April 2025. Full guidance, including eligibility criteria and details of how to apply can be found on the Arts Council England website.
-
This Fund is intended to safeguard public access to nationally and regionally significant collections at risk, as set out in the eligibility criteria. Museum Renewal grantees will be expected to undertake additional work to boost business and financial sustainability beyond 31 March 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/museums-can-now-apply-for-20-million-of-funding-to-invest-in-their-future
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Multi-billion-pound investment secured as Universal theme park and resort set to be built in Bedford, bringing thousands of jobs09/04/2025 12:09:00
A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.
Local heritage to be protected with £20 million of funding02/04/2025 12:20:00
Support to boost people’s access to local heritage, delivering government’s Plan for Change to increase opportunities for all
Family to be reunited with Nazi-looted artwork after eight decades31/03/2025 14:20:00
The heirs and great-grandchildren of Jewish Belgian art collector Samuel Hartveld are set to receive a painting by Henry Gibbs currently in the collection of the Tate.
£1.35 million funding boost to drive growth of visitor economy in North East and West Midlands24/03/2025 11:20:00
The visitor economy in the North East and the West Midlands is receiving a £1.35 million funding boost over the next year to help the regions attract even more tourists and investment to the UK.
£100 million to revamp local sports facilities across UK21/03/2025 12:10:00
People across the UK will benefit from upgraded sports facilities in their local area thanks to £100 million invested by government today.
National Theatre film and Imperial War Museums bring Second World War stories to a new generation as part of VE Day 80 plans13/03/2025 09:05:00
A new National Theatre film, ‘The Next Morning’ will showcase stories of young people after the Second World War
Government partners with young people to help develop new national youth strategy06/03/2025 10:05:00
Young voices to be at the heart of policymaking as government breaks down barriers to opportunity through Plan for Change
Cenotaph draped in Union Flags, Westminster Abbey service, concert and Flypast among plans unveiled to mark VE Day 8005/03/2025 12:05:00
Four day celebrations will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe in May