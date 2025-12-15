Arts Council England
Music leaders to shape support for England’s artists, creators and music businesses
English artists, creators and music businesses will benefit from expert guidance as Arts Council England launches a new Music Growth Package Advisory Group.
The Music Growth Package supports the UK government’s mission to kickstart economic growth by investing in the creative industries, as identified in their Sector Plan. It will drive sustainable growth, nurture the next generation of talent, and strengthen the foundations of England’s vibrant music ecosystem. In addition to creating access to touring support, mentoring, performance opportunities and pathways to international markets for emerging artists, the Package will also ensure a broad range of smaller music businesses receive investment to strengthen local infrastructure and grow.
The Advisory Group will shape how the Package of up to £30 million reaches emerging talent and helps strengthen grassroots music infrastructure across England. Formed of artists and industry professionals from across the music sector and representing a broad range of genres, it will deliver real benefits for artists, creators and music professionals, alongside smaller and independent music businesses.
Advisory Group members will meet several times yearly from 2025 to 2029, providing strategic insight and championing opportunities created by the Package. They will ensure this support meets sector needs and reaches a diverse range of people and places.
Arts Council England’s specialist team will continue to make final decisions on all applications, maintaining fair and transparent processes and providing oversight for all individual awards. For some investment strands, the Arts Council will work in partnership with other delivery bodies as appropriate.
The Music Growth Package intends to build on the success of existing programmes, including the Music Export Growth Scheme, International Showcase Fund and Arts Council England’s well established Supporting Grassroots Music programme, including the Early Career Promoter Fund operated by the PRS Foundation. This investment programme currently supports festivals, promoters, venues, recording studios and rehearsal spaces, as well as sector bodies operating in grassroots music, enabling them to provide enhanced development support for their members and stakeholders. New application deadlines for the Supporting Grassroots Music programme are now published on the Arts Council’s website.
Take a look at the full Advisory Group membership and biographies.
Find out more about the Supporting Grassroots Music programme.
