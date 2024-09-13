Music pilot launched to help break down barriers to opportunity

Disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND to receive support to progress their musical talent and interests.

Pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds or with SEND will get targeted support to unlock their musical potential, thanks to a new scheme designed to break down the barriers to opportunity and advance their talents.

The government’s Music Opportunities Pilot will expand on Young Sounds UK’s existing programme – Young Sounds Connect – which offers pupils across primary and secondary schools the opportunity to learn to play an instrument of their choice or how to sing to a high standard by providing free lessons and supporting young people to progress, including taking music exams.

Backed by £5.8million, co-funded by the government and partners including Young Sounds UK, Arts Council England and Youth Music, the programme aims to inspire the next generation of British musicians across twelve areas including Sunderland, Bury, Bradford and Stoke on Trent to help ensure the arts remain a cornerstone of the nation’s identity.

From the roaring crowds at Glastonbury to intimate performances at local venues, music is the beating heart of British culture, shaping society, enriching lives and fuelling a creative economy that is the envy of the world.

Culture is an essential part of supporting children and young people to develop creativity and find their voice. There is huge potential for growth in the creative industries that benefit every corner of the UK, and the industries are worth £125 billion in economic value to the UK, employing 2.4 million people in 2022.

School Standards Minister, Catherine McKinnell said:

“The arts are one of the most important ways to help children and young people to develop creativity and find their voice. Music opportunities should be available to all pupils – no matter their background or circumstance. “Following a summer filled with vibrant festivals and creative acts that filled the streets with energy, it’s clear the role music plays in enriching lives. By investing in our young people we not only nurture individual talent, but also secure the future of the UK’s rich music scene by fostering a deep appreciation for music from an early age. “Alongside our Curriculum and Assessment Review, the Music Opportunities pilot will help break down the barriers to opportunity by widening access to the arts for more young people across the country.”

Hester Cockcroft, Chief Executive of Young Sounds UK said:

“Young Sounds Connect is designed to help young people from low-income families lead their own musical learning after whole-class lessons end, connecting them to funding, opportunities and each other, so they can keep on progressing as musicians. 15 years since it was first piloted, we’re delighted to be able to supercharge the programme model over the next four years through the Music Opportunities Pilot. “Collaborating with parents/carers, music educators, and an amazing group of Music Hubs and national partners, we’ll continue to learn together, and share our learning, so that many more young people’s musical lives can flourish in the future.”

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

“Music should never be the preserve of a privileged few. I want everyone to have a chance to realise their talent regardless of their background. “This support will help to make sure that every child has access to high-quality creative education, with the opportunity to learn musical skills that may become the foundation of a lifelong passion or a future star of the UK arts scene.”

Supporting young people to become musicians is invaluable in various creative and other industries. It fuels innovation and excellence in the broader creative landscape, contributing to the UK’s world class reputation as a global hub for the arts.

The pilot scheme will run over four years and is jointly funded by a £2 million investment from the Department for Education and £3.85 million funding from Young Sounds UK and its partners. Young Sounds UK will work in collaboration with local Music Hub partners that support and enable access to music education for children and young people in England in order to deliver the programme.

The government’s Curriculum and Assessment Review has also been launched to drive high and rising standards for all pupils and tackle the barriers which hold them back, including pupils with SEND. As part of the review, it will seek to deliver a broader curriculum so that children and young people do not miss out on creative subjects such as music, art and drama, as well as sport.

By re-establishing the arts as an integral part of the curriculum the government is raising the status of studying creative subjects and the creative industry, ensuring the arts remain a powerful force in shaping the nation’s future.

