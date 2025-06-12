MVV Environmental gets permit for Canford energy from waste site

Following extensive public consultation, the Environment Agency has granted an environmental permit to the operators of a proposed energy from waste site in Poole, Dorset yesterday.

In reaching the decision, after considering all feedback from the local community and interested groups, the agency agreed that MVV Environmental Ltd, of Canford Resource Park, Arena Way, Magna Road, Poole, Dorset, had met all of the necessary criteria required for the environmental permit to be issued.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

We have carefully considered all of the submissions and feedback we received during our public consultations, and we thank everyone who took the time to contact us with their views. This permit will ensure that robust levels of environmental protection are applied. Our permitting decision process is objective and based on the applicant demonstrating they will meet the legal requirements outlined in the permit.

Where an application meets the requirements of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations (2016) the agency must issue a permit. An environmental permit sets the conditions which MVV Environmental Ltd must adhere to when operating the site. It covers the management and operation of the site and the control and monitoring of emissions.

When the Environment Agency considers a permit application, it reviews the design of the proposed site, how it will be operated, the emissions it will generate (to air, water and land) and whether it will meet the required standards. Partner organisations, including the UK Health Security Agency, are also consulted as part of the process.

Issues such as suitability of the location, operating hours and traffic management are matters for the planning authority, not the Environment Agency. The Environment Agency can only consider issues covered by the environmental permit and can only refuse a permit application based on technical information.

The planning process and permitting process are separate and neither one depends on the other. The Environment Agency can issue a permit without planning approval, and planning approval can be issued without a permit decision. However, MVV Environment Ltd cannot start operating before both have been granted.

The final permit and decision document can be viewed online and also on our public register.

You can also request these documents by calling our Customer Contact Centre on 03706 506 506 or by emailing WessexEnquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk.