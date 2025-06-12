Environment Agency
|Printable version
MVV Environmental gets permit for Canford energy from waste site
Environmental permit sets out strict conditions on operation of the proposed site at Poole in Dorset
Following extensive public consultation, the Environment Agency has granted an environmental permit to the operators of a proposed energy from waste site in Poole, Dorset yesterday.
In reaching the decision, after considering all feedback from the local community and interested groups, the agency agreed that MVV Environmental Ltd, of Canford Resource Park, Arena Way, Magna Road, Poole, Dorset, had met all of the necessary criteria required for the environmental permit to be issued.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:
We have carefully considered all of the submissions and feedback we received during our public consultations, and we thank everyone who took the time to contact us with their views.
This permit will ensure that robust levels of environmental protection are applied. Our permitting decision process is objective and based on the applicant demonstrating they will meet the legal requirements outlined in the permit.
Where an application meets the requirements of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations (2016) the agency must issue a permit. An environmental permit sets the conditions which MVV Environmental Ltd must adhere to when operating the site. It covers the management and operation of the site and the control and monitoring of emissions.
When the Environment Agency considers a permit application, it reviews the design of the proposed site, how it will be operated, the emissions it will generate (to air, water and land) and whether it will meet the required standards. Partner organisations, including the UK Health Security Agency, are also consulted as part of the process.
Issues such as suitability of the location, operating hours and traffic management are matters for the planning authority, not the Environment Agency. The Environment Agency can only consider issues covered by the environmental permit and can only refuse a permit application based on technical information.
The planning process and permitting process are separate and neither one depends on the other. The Environment Agency can issue a permit without planning approval, and planning approval can be issued without a permit decision. However, MVV Environment Ltd cannot start operating before both have been granted.
The final permit and decision document can be viewed online and also on our public register.
You can also request these documents by calling our Customer Contact Centre on 03706 506 506 or by emailing WessexEnquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mvv-environmental-gets-permit-for-canford-energy-from-waste-site
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Yorkshire second region in England to move into drought status12/06/2025 14:20:00
Yorkshire has become the second region to enter drought status following the driest spring in 132 years.
Officers start digging into hazardous waste soil crime12/06/2025 11:20:00
Hauliers in Devon and Cornwall will be asked for more detail on how they deal with waste soils.
Consultation launched into permit ‘minded to’ decision09/06/2025 11:20:00
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to issue a permit to a Bury landfill.
National Drought Group meets after driest spring in 132 years06/06/2025 14:22:00
Expert group told England has now experienced driest March, April and May since 1893.
Environment Agency revokes Yorkshire waste site permit06/06/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has served a notice to revoke the environmental permit for a waste site in West Yorkshire.
Environment Agency revokes Yorkshire waste site permit05/06/2025 17:25:00
The Environment Agency has served a notice to revoke the environmental permit for a waste site in West Yorkshire.
National Drought Group meets after driest spring in 132 years05/06/2025 16:10:00
Expert group told England has now experienced driest March, April and May since 1893.
Winfrith nuclear site: Have your say on decommissioning permits05/06/2025 13:25:00
Feedback wanted on environmental permits which propose leaving some low-level radioactive waste at the Dorset nuclear site as part of decommissioning.