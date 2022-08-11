MWC Barcelona, February 27th-March 2nd, 2023

We would like to invite our members to join a trade show to Barcelona between February 27th-March 2nd, 2023

MWC Barcelona will be an exciting opportunity for members to showcase their company, share ideas and network within the connectivity industry. In 2022, up to 1,900 exhibitors, 8,000 CEOs and 59% of the industries’ most important decision-makers gathered here.

MWC Barcelona is attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. MWC Barcelona is the place to be seen, exhibit ground-breaking products and technologies, and make remarkable connections with senior decision-makers, creators, and innovators in the industry.

This is where companies gather and connect. And here’s why you should attend:

Meaningful thought leadership: participate in conferences, programmes and seminars led by top industry influencers

Outstanding exhibition: experience products and services from global mobile and tech companies

Exceptional networking: build relationships with 59% of the industry’s most influential senior decision-makers, including 8000 CEOs

Hottest innovations: discover new products, cutting-edge technology and revolutionary ideas

The widest industry reaches: do business with 80k + attendees from 200+ countries.

*The show opening hours are to be confirmed, in local time and subject to change.

Registration

If you are interested in participating in this show, please contact Jana Psarska at jana.psarska@techuk.org.

Additionally, Department for International Trade grants are available through the UK Tradeshow Programme and the Internationalisation fund.