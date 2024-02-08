Government Legal Department
|Printable version
My experience as a Communications Apprentice
Sarah Baxendale is a Communications Apprentice in the Government Legal Department, based in London.
The Government Legal Department (GLD) offers a number of apprenticeships that give young people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of work whilst studying towards a qualification.
I started at GLD in November 2023 as a Communications Assistant as part of the Government Communications Service (GCS) Apprenticeship programme. This means I’m working at GLD whilst simultaneously carrying out a Level 4 Public Relations and Communications qualification. What attracted me to an apprenticeship, rather than a degree, was the prospect of kickstarting my career whilst earning a salary and still gaining a qualification at the end. The work and learning balances out to be four days a week in the workplace and one designated day to carry out my assignments and study.
My role as a Communications Assistant is to support the communications team, specifically the Press Office, to promote and raise the profile of GLD. This includes making sure the work GLD does is recognised more widely and making it an attractive place for future potential employees. I have been able to build my confidence, teamworking, and organisational skills by working on different projects with colleagues across the team. These have included pitching articles to legal outlets, producing social media content and media monitoring. I enjoy working with my team who are all very supportive and will assist with anything I need help with.
The educational aspect of my apprenticeship is also very thorough and well structured. I have been assigned both a tutor and a skills coach with whom I meet with regularly to discuss progress and further support. My employer and apprenticeship provider also keep in touch to ensure that I am given the most useful feedback to develop my skills. Our seminars occur monthly, which is a good chance to see everyone on the course and learn new skills that will help me in my role.
I had always considered a career in the Civil Service after discovering the value that it provides to society. We have four core values - objectivity, honesty, integrity, and impartiality. These ensure that as a department, we can deliver for everyone.
I have really enjoyed my time so far as an apprentice and am looking forward to future career paths and opportunities that this may lead to.
Apprenticeships are an important part of GLD’s learning and development offer across professions. To find out more about government apprenticeships, please visit Apprenticeships | Civil Service Careers (civil-service-careers.gov.uk).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/my-experience-as-a-communications-apprentice
Latest News from
Government Legal Department
My experience as a Graduate Solicitor Apprentice06/02/2024 16:20:00
Aidan Lambert is a Graduate Solicitor Apprentice in the Government Legal Department.
National Apprenticeship Week 202405/02/2024 13:25:00
National Apprenticeship Week is from Monday 5 February to Sunday 11 February.
Legal firsts20/12/2023 10:20:00
How women achieved legal firsts following the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919.
Government lawyers shortlisted for the Yorkshire Legal Awards 202315/08/2023 12:20:00
GLD’s Commercial Law Group and senior government lawyer Kavita Roy have been shortlisted.
Supporting diversity in the legal profession06/07/2023 09:15:00
From Government Legal Profession Diversity Summer Scheme to GLD trainee contract, Rachel shares her experience.
GLD at The Lawyer Awards 202326/06/2023 13:20:00
Government lawyers recognised at The Lawyer Awards 2023.
GLD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2022-2309/06/2023 13:25:00
The report provides case studies of work from colleagues across the department.
The Law Officers meet government lawyers in Manchester05/06/2023 13:20:00
The Attorney General and Solicitor General met government lawyers in Manchester.