My Umrah journey: a spiritual odyssey with my family

Sakina Khan, Innovation Project Manager at NCFE and Co-Chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Committee, recently embarked on a religious pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah. She describes her experiences from the trip and how being accompanied by her family made it even more special.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Umrah is a pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah, distinct from Hajj, yet just as spiritually profound.

While Hajj is obligatory and performed during specific dates in Dhul Hijjah, Umrah can be undertaken at any time of the year. It offers Muslims the chance to renew their faith, seek forgiveness, and deepen their connection to Allah. In Arabic, "Umrah" means 'a visit,' and for me, it was not just a visit to a place but a transformative spiritual experience.

This was my first pilgrimage to the holy cities, and it felt all the more special because I was accompanied by my husband, daughter, and two teenage sons. Traveling with them at this stage in their lives allowed us all to experience a spiritual connection that felt so much deeper than any words could express.

As they are in their teenage years, they could truly appreciate the significance of this journey and witnessing their faith grow was one of the most rewarding aspects of our trip.

The Rituals of Umrah

Performing Umrah involves several sacred rituals:

Ihram – The donning of special white garments and the intention to perform Umrah. Tawaf – Circumambulating the Holy Kaaba seven times in worship. Sa’iy – Walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwah. Halq (shaving) or Taqsir (trimming hair) – The symbolic act of shaving or cutting hair to signify the completion of Umrah.

The journey began on a flight to Saudi Arabia. When the pilot announced we were approaching Miqat (the point where pilgrims enter a state of consecration), my heart raced. It was time to don the ihram and begin the formal steps of the pilgrimage.

The overwhelming emotions of that moment were amplified as I watched my children prepare alongside me, a shared family experience that we’ll cherish forever.

Arriving in Makkah

When we arrived at Jeddah airport, the energy and excitement of being so close to the Kaaba filled me with anticipation. After a 40-minute taxi journey, we reached Makkah, where I was finally able to lay my eyes on the Kaaba for the first time.

The moment I stepped into the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) and saw the Kaaba, it felt like my entire world shifted. My heart filled with joy and awe, and the first sight of the Kaaba brought tears to my eyes. It felt like a culmination of years of prayer and longing.

As we performed Tawaf — walking around the Kaaba — I was struck by the sheer unity of people from every corner of the globe. Every race, language, and age group circled the Kaaba together, in an act of worship that emphasised the unity of humankind under one God. It was humbling to be part of something so vast yet so personal.

The significance of Zamzam

One of the most memorable moments for my family was drinking from the sacred Zamzam water.

The story of how the well of Zamzam miraculously appeared for Hajar and her son Ismael resonates deeply, especially as a mother. It was a reminder of God’s mercy and provision. My daughter, though a bit tired from the rituals, found some relief in the cool water, and I could see how the story and the significance of that water stayed with her.

Walking between Safa and Marwah

The walk between Safa and Marwah, replicating Hajar's desperate search for water, was physically demanding but deeply symbolic. My daughter struggled with the length of the walk, but her determination reminded me of Hajar's perseverance.

By the end, we were all exhausted but filled with a sense of accomplishment, knowing that we had completed such an essential part of the pilgrimage.

The tranquillity of Madinah

After the intense spiritual energy of Makkah, visiting Madinah brought a different kind of peace. The Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi) is serene and comforting, with its iconic green dome marking the resting place of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Praying in this mosque and visiting the nearby sites connected to the Prophet’s life was a deeply humbling experience. Madinah’s tranquillity was a perfect way to conclude our pilgrimage, giving us time to reflect on everything we had experienced.

A journey to remember

This journey was not just a physical trip; it was a profound spiritual experience. Being in the holiest places of Islam with my family strengthened our bond and deepened our faith. As we bid farewell to the sacred sites, it was with heavy hearts but also with a renewed sense of purpose. We promised ourselves that, God willing, we would return one day.

For those who are considering this journey, know that it is life-changing. It will fill your heart, challenge your body, and cleanse your soul. It’s a reminder that no matter where we come from, we all return to the same place when we seek closeness to Allah.

