Name of new Yorkshire prison revealed

The name of the UK’s first all-electric prison has been revealed today (27 February 2023) by Prisons Minister Damian Hinds.

UK’s first all-electric prison named HMP Millsike by public

jail to create over 500 jobs in local community

naming marks latest milestone in government commitment to create 20,000 modern places

The new prison – opening in 2025 – will hold nearly 1,500 prisoners who will spend their time behind bars learning the skills they need to find work on release as part of the government’s drive to cut reoffending and keep the public safe.

HMP Millsike – situated on land opposite the existing HMP Full Sutton – has been named after Millsike Beck, a local river that runs adjacent to the new jail, firmly embedding the prison into its local community.

The jail will be the first in the UK to run solely on electricity, with solar panels and heat pump technology meaning it will use approximately a quarter of the energy used to heat traditional Victorian prisons such as HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

This will slash energy costs to taxpayers by over £1 million a year – ensuring the new prison protects both the public and the public purse.

Prisons Minister, Damian Hinds, said:

Naming this site puts us one step closer to our new prison playing its vital role in protecting the public and cutting crime. This is a vital advancement towards our goal of creating 20,000 modern, innovative places.

The new infrastructure project is also playing an integral role in boosting the local economy - creating over 500 new jobs within the prison when completed, on top of hundreds more during construction.

In addition, over 40 per cent of construction orders fall within 50 miles of the site – filling order books for local supply chain businesses.

Construction firm Kier, leading the way on the building of the jail, is also employing approximately 50 ex-offenders – helping former prisoners turn their back on crime through meaningful work before the prison has even opened its doors.

Today’s news follows hot on the heels of the opening of HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Britain’s first ‘smart’ prison which opened last year. Work is also nearing completion at HMP Fosse Way, the new 1,700-place prison set to open in Leicestershire this spring.

The government has committed to creating 20,000 modern, innovative prison places that rehabilitate offenders and cut crime as part of its ambitious Prisons Strategy White Paper, published last year.

Further information: