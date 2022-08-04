Chatham House
|Printable version
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: What lies ahead for China and the US?
EXPERT COMMENT
Chatham House experts examine the implications for Taiwan, China and the United States of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.
China’s fading ties with Washington?
Dr Yu Jie
US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s, visit to Taiwan has plunged China-US relations into a new low as the reservoir of trust forged between the two sides over the last 40 years appears to be almost exhausted.
However, her move will likely not result in the full-scale crisis across the Taiwan strait that some hawkish voices in both Beijing and Washington believe. Instead, Beijing will most likely offer a combination of military posturing toward the US navy and economic sanctions on Taiwanese agricultural and manufacturing products in order to send a clear bellwether to any future potential visits by high-level Western political figures.
Neither Beijing nor Washington has declared a willingness to change the current status quo as the present impasse benefits both governments – but for different reasons. For China, the best approach is to reach a military and economic capability that prevents US engagement with Taiwan without the use of force. For the US, the strategic ambiguity under the Taiwan Relations Act remains an effective card to counter China’s growing military influence in the Indo-Pacific and keep itself relevant within the region as a security guarantor. Yet, both sides have decided to kick the issue of Taiwan’s status down the road, believing that time is ultimately on their side.
Despite a chorus of nationalistic rhetoric, China will be careful not to stumble into an accidental conflict which risks colossal damage on all fronts. Chinese President, Xi Jinping, must weigh all of the options before him as Beijing cannot afford to be perceived as unilaterally seeking to change what it agreed with the US back in 1979 when ties were re-established. If that happens, it will provoke the US political establishment to reach a unanimous agreement to change its ‘One China Policy’ and, ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress where Xi is expected to be crowned for a historic third term, the last thing he wants is an unnecessary conflict with Taiwan.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/08/nancy-pelosi-taiwan-what-lies-ahead-china-and-us
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The aspirations and disillusionment of Iraq’s youth29/07/2022 11:43:00
Despite their disillusionment with Iraq’s political system, the country’s youth have hope and aspirations for real change.
Geopolitical corporate responsibility can drive change28/07/2022 16:43:00
Russia’s long invasion of Ukraine is testing the commitment of business, but this could see the emergence of a new pillar of support for the rules-based international order.
Timing is the key to the Gulf replacing Russian oil28/07/2022 13:38:00
The consent by the Saudi leadership to consult the US on global oil market issues is a sign Riyadh is playing its own game. Moscow’s interests are not a factor.
How the Captagon trade impacts border communities in Lebanon and Syria28/07/2022 10:33:00
Any policy designed to counter the growing Captagon trade must take into account its impact on local border communities.
A feminist and postcolonial approach to nuclear politics21/07/2022 16:43:00
The July issue of International Affairs includes eight articles on the global nuclear order and eight more covering Chinese lending, abortion rights, and global security.
Biden's Middle East trip shows the long game is his aim21/07/2022 13:38:00
The US president was focused on repairing ties with traditional regional partners, but he also aimed to redefine the contours of future US regional cooperation.
Intelligence is dead; long live Artificial Intelligence15/07/2022 16:25:00
Alarmist narratives on AI detract from the existing ethical and legal risks stemming from these technologies.
Will the next UK prime minister disrupt or cooperate?15/07/2022 13:43:00
As the Conservative leadership contest enters its frenetic phase, little has been said yet about how the next UK prime minister should engage with the world.