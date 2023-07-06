National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
NAO independent assessment of NHS England models supporting the Long Term Workforce Plan
The National Audit Office will carry out an independent assessment of the modelling behind NHS England’s (NHSE) Long Term Workforce Plan, which is being used to understand how many doctors, nurses and other professionals the NHS expects to need in five, ten, and 15 years’ time.
NHSE has published its Long Term Workforce Plan, which is aimed at identifying sustainable staffing levels and strategies for recruitment and retention, using data and assumptions about supply and demand and other variables. The NAO will consider whether NHSE’s current approach to workforce modelling – and the models themselves – are a reasonable basis for strategic workforce planning.
The NAO’s independent assessment of the methodologies and approach for the models will therefore help to inform future updates to the modelling of demand and supply of workforce in the NHS. NHSE will continue to develop the models, with the Long Term Workforce Plan due to be updated every two years, and aligned to future Spending Review cycles as appropriate.
The NAO’s work will make use of its previously published Framework to Review Models. The UK’s independent public spending watchdog may also make recommendations about how NHSE could improve its models.
The NAO’s examination will include an assessment or consideration of:
- the chosen methodologies for modelling the demand and supply of workforce
- the accuracy and robustness of the models
- the governance arrangements for the models
- and the assumptions supporting the model and the approach taken to estimate uncertainty
The NAO will not assess aspects of the models relating to clinical judgement. The work will result in a published report, which will be available to Parliament and the public in the usual way. In conducting this work, the NAO will not be assessing the quality, content nor likely effectiveness of the LTWP itself. However, the NAO may decide to review those aspects of the LTWP in the future.1
Ruth Kelly, NAO Chief Analyst, said:
“The NAO will consider whether the models and their outputs are robust, fit for purpose for future workforce planning, and used appropriately. It’s also important to understand whether the models have been subject to appropriate scrutiny and challenge. We will review the assumptions, using workforce trends and other data, to assess whether they are reasonable.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said:
“As our reports have repeatedly shown, getting to grips with its workforce challenges is crucial to the success of the NHS. We will use our analytical expertise to assess NHS England’s workforce modelling. As ever, we will conduct our work and report independently of government.”
Notes for editors
- The NAO agreed to undertake this independent assessment of NHS England models supporting the Long Term Workforce Plan following a request from HM Treasury, the DHSC and NHSE. While this engagement does not cover the LTWP itself, the NAO has often reported on workforce challenges facing the NHS. It may choose to undertake work on the LTWP itself. This would be announced on a work in progress note on the NAO website in the usual way.
- The NAO anticipates publishing its independent assessment in the first half of 2024.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/nao-assessment-of-nhse-models-supporting-ltwp/#editors
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Managing government borrowing05/07/2023 12:15:00
The environment for government borrowing has become more challenging in recent years, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report finds.
The Government’s resources and waste reforms for England30/06/2023 15:05:00
Household recycling rates in England have stalled since 2011-121. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) still lacks effective long-term plans to reduce waste which contributes to climate change, a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO) says.
Condition of school buildings and DfE sustainability overview28/06/2023 16:30:00
Around 700,000 children in England are studying in schools requiring major rebuilding or refurbishment which can negatively impact pupil attainment and teacher retention, a new National Audit Office report on the condition of school buildings says.
Transforming health assessments for disability benefits23/06/2023 16:05:00
The Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) plans to transform the application and assessment process for disability benefits face challenges that it will need to carefully manage if it is to avoid cost overruns, further delay, or a watering down of its ambition, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Access to unplanned or urgent care22/06/2023 09:10:00
Improving urgent and emergency care services in England is a significant challenge as NHS England grapples with increasing demand and record hospital bed occupancy rates, according to a new National Audit Office report.
The asylum and protection transformation programme Press release Date: 16 Jun 202316/06/2023 16:20:00
Government is not on track to achieve the full benefits of its asylum transformation programme and it is not clear whether its efforts to clear the backlog of applications are sustainable, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Update on the rollout of smart meters14/06/2023 11:25:00
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has made recent progress in its rollout of smart meters – but it’s slower than planned and DESNZ faces challenges in meeting its latest set of targets, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report says.
Progress with Making Tax Digital13/06/2023 11:05:00
HMRC’s flagship tax transformation programme is now expected to cost five times the original forecast in 2016 (in real terms) following repeated delays.