WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NAO report on residential care costs for children – LGA response
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to a report by the National Audit Office, which found residential care costs for looked-after children have almost doubled in five years
“Our priority is ensuring that children get the very best care and support. However, with more children needing help with increasingly complex and challenging needs, a lack of appropriate homes and the challenges with commissioning those placements are leading to an escalation in costs.
“The astronomical cost of care placements also means there is less money available for councils to spend on the earlier help children so desperately need. We would also like to see greater financial oversight of the largest providers, with some making huge profits when money should be invested in supporting children.
“In the Autumn Budget, the Government should ensure all councils receive sufficient funding to invest long-term into family help, child protection, and child in care and care leaver services.
“It should also develop a cross-government strategy for children, young people and families to ensure all partners are working towards a shared ambition.”
Government needs better oversight to tackle market failures in children’s residential care
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Businesses warn rising costs and ERB threaten jobs and growth - CBI/Pertemps ETS Survey 202515/09/2025 12:15:00
The latest annual CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 2025 highlights a UK labour market facing mounting pressures as businesses grapple with rising costs, regulatory changes, and an increasingly challenging economic environment.
Citizens Advice - One in five struggled to pay water bill in last year15/09/2025 11:05:00
As water bills rocket, more than two fifths (42%) of households facing problems have been pushed into cutting back on essentials such as energy and groceries, while over a third (35%) are rationing water as a result, Citizens Advice has found.
NHS Confederation responds to new poll on public's top NHS priorities15/09/2025 10:05:00
It is welcome to see that despite falling satisfaction, the public’s faith in the NHS model remains strong
CBI responds to latest GDP data for July 202512/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for July 2025.
NHS Confederation condemns racist abuse, harassment and intimidation of NHS staff12/09/2025 10:15:00
These acts are not just unsettling; they are a stark reminder of the urgent need to reaffirm our commitment to equity, dignity and safety for all.
Vital that care-experienced children and young people have access to physical activity – LGA12/09/2025 09:15:00
A new report launched yesterday at the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Conference in Bradford is calling for care-experienced children and young people to have better access to physical activity.
Scotland can be “catalyst for UK growth” but NICs changes and Employment Rights Bill risk slowing progress11/09/2025 14:05:00
Speaking to an audience of political and business leaders in Glasgow, CBI Chair Rupert Soames will call on the UK and Scottish governments to “walk on the same road to growth” and not let the “hurly-burly of an election destroy the close collaboration needed to attract investment.”
CBI responds to Transforming Business Rates Interim Report11/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to Transforming Business Rates Interim Report.
NHS Confederation - Rollout of first wave of neighbourhood health services marks start of major shift in care delivery10/09/2025 16:25:00
We are delighted to see so many of our members as part of the first wave.