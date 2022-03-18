Nation of digital defenders blow the whistle on over 10 million suspect emails

Milestone number of suspect emails reported by the British public marks launch of new Cyber Aware campaign.

GCHQ’s Suspicious Email Reporting Service has received over 10.5 million reports since launching almost two years ago

Home Secretary and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster support launch of major government campaign to make life even harder for scammers

Push of Cyber Aware advice to help individuals and small businesses boost online security follows unprecedented email hacks

SAVVY Brits have reported over 10.5 million suspicious emails to the UK’s cyber experts, resulting in the take down of 76,000 online scams.

Scams related to the NHS, online delivery companies, cryptocurrency investments and more have all been stamped out thanks to public reports to the National Cyber Security Centre, which is a part of GCHQ.

Opportunistic criminals have taken advantage of more people using digital devices than ever before with scams that can lead to accounts being hacked. Last year saw a 161% increase in unauthorised access to personal information offences – including hacking.

In response, a major government campaign has been launched across broadcast, online and almost 2,000 billboard adverts to publicise actionable advice on defending digital assets.

The eye-catching campaign recommends that people and small businesses use passwords made up of three random words and enable 2-step verification (2SV). This will help keep out anyone who should not have access to an account, by requiring a second step after the password is entered, such as a code texted to the account holder's phone.

In line with Cyber Aware’s advice, many email providers are now encouraging their customers to use 2SV. Several online services such as those provided by HMRC also now ask their users to follow the Cyber Aware password advice.

NCSC Chief Executive Lindy Cameron yesterday said:

“The British public’s response to our Suspicious Email Reporting Service has been incredible and led to the removal of thousands of online scams. “But there is even more we can do and by following our Cyber Aware steps to secure online accounts – starting with email – people will dramatically reduce risks including financial losses and personal data breaches. “We all have a role to play in our collective cyber security and I urge everyone to follow our Cyber Aware advice to make life even harder for the scammers.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay yesterday said:

"Online scams and fake ads target us all and we’re determined to stamp them out. "Everyone can help contribute to the country’s cyber security by being vigilant, reporting suspicious communications, and using secure methods to safeguard accounts. "I urge everyone to check out the National Cyber Security Centre’s website which has some great advice on how to protect yourself online, including enabling 2-step verification and using passwords with three random words."

Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday said:

“I am determined that we do all we can to put an end to cyber crime and stop criminals who exploit our vulnerabilities online. “It’s particularly important at times of heightened international tension that we are all vigilant to the risk of cyber security breaches and follow the simple steps set out in the Cyber Aware campaign.”

Using three random words allows people to set passwords that are unique, strong enough and easier to remember. Enabling 2-step verification significantly decreases the likelihood of an account being hacked. Stealing a password can be simple – stealing a password and a device used to authenticate a login is much harder.

Cyber Aware is a cross-government campaign delivered by the NCSC, Home Office, Cabinet Office and Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport as well as law enforcement.

Launched in April 2020, the Suspicious Email Reporting Service helps the NCSC remove scam URLs and HMG and policing identify new trends and patterns in phishing emails to take appropriate action. Individuals are encouraged to continue reporting suspicious emails by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk.

People who have lost money to a scam should tell their bank and report it as a crime to Action Fraud (for England, Wales and Northern Ireland) or Police Scotland (for Scotland).

Advertisements across radio, social media, and outdoor billboards, encouraging citizens to strengthen their email passwords by basing them on three random words, and further securing their email by enabling 2-step verification run from now until May 2022.