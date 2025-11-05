Nation to benefit from two new national forests backed by £1 billion investment in tree planting

Millions of trees to help get Britain growing through billion-pound investment in green jobs and nature restoration, creating thousands of jobs

Second new national forest will be in the Oxford-Cambridge corridor.

A competition will be launched for a third new national forest in the Midlands or North of England in early 2026

Communities across England will benefit from expanded access to nature, with the creation of two new national forests supporting nature recovery, green jobs, and net zero goals.

A new national forest is today (Wednesday 5 November) being confirmed for the Ox-Cam corridor, and a competition will launch in early 2026 to determine the location of a third forest in the Midlands or North of England. These new forests will see millions of trees planted in the years ahead as part of a wider commitment to allocate over £1 billion this parliament to tree planting and support to the forestry sector.

The announcement delivers on our manifesto commitment to create three new national forests. The Western Forest announced in March was the first new national forest in 30 years and will stretch from the Cotswolds to the Mendips.

These new national forests will help deliver national renewal for communities, drive economic growth while enhancing nature and bringing trees closer to where people live. Meeting tree planting targets across Great Britain could result in over 14,000 jobs being created and supported.

The announcement today comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s attendance at COP30 on Thursday, where the UK will champion the country’s interests including supporting investment into clean energy. The UK is a global leader on climate action, with the Prime Minister announcing new climate goals in Baku at COP 29 including reducing emissions by 81% by 2035.

The government is also committing today to exploring a Woodland Carbon Purchase Fund, offering upfront payments to landowners to plant carbon-rich woodlands, which would help us meet net zero targets.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, said:

Our woodlands are vital for regulating our climate, supporting wildlife and increasing access to nature for us all. “We are delivering on our manifesto commitment with three new National Forests in the West Country, a second between Oxford and Cambridge and we will launch a competition for a third next year. Our ambitious tree planting programme will help unlock growth, restore nature and create green jobs for the future – all part of the Plan for Change.”

The exact location of the Ox-Cam national forest award is subject to design work and discussion with partners. The forest will embed nature recovery into development, with green spaces designed alongside new homes, jobs, and infrastructure.

A new Woodland Carbon Purchase Fund is also set to be explored offering upfront payments to landowners to plant woodlands and thereby tackling one if the major barriers to tree planting. The fund, backed by up to £250 million, will give growers financial certainty and help accelerate tree planting. Alongside this, investment in apprenticeships and training will boost rural employment and equip people with skills for green jobs.

Further detail will be set out in the upcoming Environmental Improvement Plan, outlining the next phase of the UK’s nature recovery ambitions.

