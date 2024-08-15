National action plan on relationships and behaviour in schools: 2024 - 2027

This Joint Action Plan draws together the actions that will be taken between 2024 – 2027 in response to the evidence from the Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research 2023.

Introduction

This Joint Action Plan draws together a wide range of actions which will be taken in response to the current evidence on relationships and behaviours in Scotland’s schools.

The Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research (“BISSR”) 2023 was the fifth wave of time-series research, first undertaken in 2006, and the first wave to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. BISSR provides a robust national picture of the experiences of school support and teaching staff, headteachers and school leaders, and education authority staff on relationships and behaviour in Schools. In addition, throughout 2023, evidence was gathered from representative organisations and individuals through the Relationships and Behaviour in Scottish Schools Summits, the Headteachers Task Force, and professional organisations’ surveys, and these insights have contributed to the actions set out within this plan.

