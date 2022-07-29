National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence: Annual Report 2021 to 2022

I am pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2021 to 2022 produced by Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal OBE, the National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.

This is a requirement of the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act 2015.

The report describes the National Advisers’ progress against the objectives they set for themselves in their Annual Plan for 2021 to 2022 and summarises the position up to the end of their term on 31st July 2022.

This will be the final report from Yasmin and Nazir as joint National Advisers, supporting the Welsh Government in tackling violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence (VAWDASV) to make Wales the safest place in Europe to be a woman.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Yasmin and Nazir for their tremendous contribution to the VAWDASV agenda in Wales and for the support they have provided to my officials and I since their appointment in 2018.

Both Yasmin and Nazir have brought an invaluable wealth of knowledge, expertise, and leadership to drive forward change for victims, survivors and the specialist sector. They have provided direction and stability through an extremely challenging period and at a time where violence against women and girls is rightly at the forefront of the public conscience.

Their support has been vital throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, placing victims and survivors at the heart of our approach. They have provided consistency to our stakeholders and their service users through a difficult and turbulent period.

With the current terms coming to an end, a public appointments exercise has recently concluded and I announced earlier this month that Yasmin Khan and Johanna Robinson will carry out the role of National Advisers for the next term. I look forward to working with Yasmin and Johanna to continue this vital work.

I would like to personally thank Nazir for the passion and energy he has brought to the role of joint National Adviser since 2018 continuing to be an avid supporter of this agenda in Wales.

