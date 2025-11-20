Welsh Government
|Printable version
National agreement reached to improve pay for thousands of NHS staff
An all-Wales agreement has been reached to improve the pay and terms and conditions of thousands of NHS Wales staff undertaking higher clinical duties.
This national agreement, brokered by the Welsh Government and NHS Wales employers, marks an important step in ensuring around 6,000 NHS Wales staff members are treated fairly and receive the right pay for the work they do.
The agreement, which affects band 2 and 3 staff employed by health boards and NHS trusts all over Wales was ratified yesterday by the Welsh Government, NHS employers and trade unions.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:
This national approach demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting the NHS workforce and ensuring staff are properly and fairly rewarded for the work they do.
This will help ensure job roles align with the appropriate pay bands, supporting fair working conditions for all NHS Wales staff.
The national framework, which has been agreed in social partnership, will ensure updated job descriptions are available to all band 2 and 3 staff. The Welsh Government recently supported Swansea Bay UHB to resolve a similar dispute led by Unison. Affected staff will receive a recognition and corrective payment.
The deal was finalised at the Welsh Partnership Forum yesterday (Wednesday 19th November).
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/national-agreement-reached-improve-pay-thousands-nhs-staff
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh language vital for care experienced children and young people20/11/2025 10:20:00
Children and young people have highlighted how important it is that they never lose their Welsh language because they have been taken into care, as part of a revised vision announced yesterday.
Storm Claudia financial support confirmed for Monmouthshire20/11/2025 09:20:00
Financial support will be provided to people in Monmouthshire following the exceptional events of Storm Claudia, Jayne Bryant, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government was confirmed yesterday.
Senedd vote puts health at the heart of public decision-making in Wales19/11/2025 16:10:00
Public bodies will be legally bound to consider the long-term health implications of their decisions following a vote this evening (Tuesday 18 November) in the Senedd.
Grants open to help communities improve local spaces19/11/2025 15:10:00
Community groups can now apply for grants of up to £300,000 to improve local buildings, secure valued facilities and support spaces where people can come together.
Celebrating Local Food Partnerships at the Wales Real Food and Farming Conference19/11/2025 14:10:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has confirmed that the Welsh Government is on track to deliver £2 million funding for Local Food Partnerships in 2025-26.
New plan to embed benefits of AI across Wales19/11/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has launched a new plan to embed the benefits of AI in various sectors and shape its influence to improve the lives of people across Wales.
New grants to help people become confident in using digital technology19/11/2025 09:05:00
People across Wales will benefit from a new grant aimed to help everyone gain the basic digital skills, confidence and access needed to take part fully in the digital world.
98% of Welsh bathing waters meet strict environmental standards18/11/2025 16:05:00
Ninety-eight percent of designated bathing waters in Wales met stringent compliance standards this year – with the vast majority achieving 'excellent' status.
St Fagans to host vibrant celebration of Wales' living heritage18/11/2025 14:05:00
A free event celebrating intangible cultural heritage (ICH) will take place at St Fagans National Museum of History on Thursday 20 November.