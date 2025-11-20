National agreement reached to improve pay for thousands of NHS staff

An all-Wales agreement has been reached to improve the pay and terms and conditions of thousands of NHS Wales staff undertaking higher clinical duties.

This national agreement, brokered by the Welsh Government and NHS Wales employers, marks an important step in ensuring around 6,000 NHS Wales staff members are treated fairly and receive the right pay for the work they do.

The agreement, which affects band 2 and 3 staff employed by health boards and NHS trusts all over Wales was ratified yesterday by the Welsh Government, NHS employers and trade unions.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:

This national approach demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting the NHS workforce and ensuring staff are properly and fairly rewarded for the work they do. This will help ensure job roles align with the appropriate pay bands, supporting fair working conditions for all NHS Wales staff.

The national framework, which has been agreed in social partnership, will ensure updated job descriptions are available to all band 2 and 3 staff. The Welsh Government recently supported Swansea Bay UHB to resolve a similar dispute led by Unison. Affected staff will receive a recognition and corrective payment.

The deal was finalised at the Welsh Partnership Forum yesterday (Wednesday 19th November).