National Apprenticeship Week 2022: Building the future with apprenticeships

Today marks the start of the National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2022, celebrating the positive impact apprenticeships bring to employers, individuals, and the economy.

The ‘Build the Future’ theme returns for its second year, with over 1,200 events taking place across England to showcase the benefits of apprenticeships.

The week aims to celebrate and promote the fantastic benefits which apprenticeships offer both learners and employers, spotlighting businesses who are investing in this life-changing education route.

Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, said:

Apprenticeships offer people of all ages the chance to earn while they learn and build a successful career, while also delivering the skilled workforce this country needs to build back stronger. National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and recognise the achievements of apprentices, their employers and training providers. It is great to see so many events and activities happening across the country which I hope will inspire even more people to start their apprenticeship journey.

Apprentices are leading the charge in building back stronger from the pandemic with over 40% more people starting apprenticeships in the first quarter of 2021/22 than in the same period 2020/21, which is up again from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

From delivering life-saving care in hospitals, to helping us deliver the skilled workforce this country needs, apprentices are a cornerstone of the government’s plans to level up the country, with over 5 million people starting apprenticeships since May 2010.

Industry Talent Specialist for Channel 4, Laura Boswell, said:

Apprentices have had an amazing impact across our business and bring a fresh perspective to everything we do here at Channel 4. They really challenge the status quo, and we empower them to do just that!

Annie Cook, the NHS Career development coordinator at NHS Cromer Hospital Norfolk, commented:

Apprenticeships are a real win-win for businesses, large and small. The business, the organisation, and our managers here know the value that someone who has gone through an apprenticeship brings.

Jannah, a software engineering degree apprentice at KPMG, said:

My apprenticeship allows me to combine my skills and passion for creativity in the digital sector and I get to earn whilst I learn on the job. I look forward to talking with businesses, apprentices and training providers as part of the National Apprenticeship Week celebrations.

Hundreds of virtual and in-person events will take place throughout National Apprenticeship Week, giving potential learners and employers the chance to find out more about the brilliant benefits apprenticeships offer.

For more information about apprenticeships visit apprenticeships.gov.uk

Training and employment schemes such as apprenticeships play a key part in the government’s Plan for Jobs, and are designed to protect, support, and create jobs.

The government is committed to supporting apprenticeships through innovation and increased funding. In September 2021 a new online service launched to make it easier for large employers that pay the Apprenticeship Levy to spend their funds, and for other employers to review and apply for funding. Government funding for apprenticeships is set to increase by £170 million to £2.7 billion in 2024-25.