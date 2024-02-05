National Apprenticeship Week 2024

National Apprenticeship Week is from Monday 5 February to Sunday 11 February.

This week, the Government Legal Department (GLD) will be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. The theme for this year is ‘Skills for Life’ and GLD will be holding a number of events to mark the occasion.

Apprenticeships play a key role in career development and the widening of opportunities for all. They are an important part of GLD’s learning and development offer, as well as the commitment to provide rewarding careers across all professions and career stages.

Throughout the week, GLD will be publishing stories from current apprentices, as they share their experiences of training and working at GLD. These will include legal apprentices, as well as those completing apprenticeships for other professions.

GLD offers a number of apprenticeships for different careers. To find out more about government apprenticeships, please visit Apprenticeships | Civil Service Careers (civil-service-careers.gov.uk).