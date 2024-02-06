Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
National Apprenticeship Week 2024
Tom Hague shares his experience of successfully completing a Business Administration apprenticeship at ORR.
Can you tell us about your journey as an apprentice so far? What motivated you to pursue an apprenticeship?
I have recently completed my Business Administration apprenticeship course, where I received a Distinction grade in my end point assessment. I was keen to undertake an apprenticeship because prior to joining ORR in November 2022 I had just finished a three-year undergraduate degree course and I wanted to have the opportunity to learn whilst working full-time for the first time.
What specific skills or knowledge have you gained that you find the most valuable?
With this being my first full-time role, I was keen to use the apprenticeship to build up my knowledge and skills of working in the regulatory environment. Throughout the apprenticeship process, I have built up a plethora of office skills - from understanding relevant regulations to considering how to manage stakeholders. This has been a valuable experience in building my confidence in my role in ORR’s Railway Safety Directorate.
What challenges have you encountered during your apprenticeship, and how have you overcome them?
The main challenge for me was balancing my day-to-day job with the additional demands of the apprenticeship course. Initially, I found it difficult to take the relevant time to complete my apprenticeship course. However, after a few weeks, I started to block out dedicated apprenticeship study time in my calendar, which helped me to better manage my time. I would add that my line manager and wider team have been incredibly understanding and supported how I balance my day-to-day job with my apprenticeship work.
Generally, I spent one morning and one afternoon across two separate days each week solely dedicated to apprenticeship work. This meant that I was still able to devote a portion of each working day to my day job, but also allowed ample time for my training and learning requirements.
In what way do you feel your apprenticeship has prepared you for your future career aspirations?
I found my apprenticeship course a thoroughly worthwhile experience and believe that it has given me a great platform to build my career. The range of tasks involved helped to build up my knowledge on multiple topics, but most of all I think that the varied range of assessment methods has enhanced my communications skills. The first assessment was based on a 15-minute live presentation and was followed up with a 15-minute Q&A session, and there was also a 45-minute interview based on the portfolio of evidence that I had submitted after my initial 12 months of study.
I would certainly recommend an apprenticeship course to anyone looking to start out in a new industry, as it has provided a great platform to build-up my experience whilst working in a full-time environment.
Related links
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/national-apprenticeship-week-2024
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
ORR’s 2023 Authorisations wrapped – 11 new and improved stations across Great Britain29/01/2024 15:25:00
The opening of a new railway station, or significant improvements to one, brings many benefits for the community it serves- often increasing a station’s capacity, improving accessibility, and providing modern facilities.
ORR gives approval for enhancements at University station, Birmingham, to open19/01/2024 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised two new station buildings and other significant enhancements at University railway station in Birmingham, allowing them to enter into service.
Safety improves on the strategic road network but ORR calls on National Highways to make further targeted improvements21/12/2023 13:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) recently published its annual report on safety on England’s strategic roads.
Richard Hines to succeed Ian Prosser CBE next year as Chief Inspector of Railways19/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today announced that one of its deputy chief inspectors with a lengthy career in engineering and safety will succeed Ian Prosser CBE in the summer as HM Chief Inspector of Railways.
All change for most used stations as Elizabeth line shakes up top 1015/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has revealed that London Liverpool Street has replaced London Waterloo as the most used railway station in Great Britain. The opening of the Elizabeth line was a principal contributing factor in the almost 80.4 million entries and exits to Liverpool Street between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023, an increase of around 50 million.
Rail regulator warns online ticket retailers to be up front about fees12/12/2023 15:25:00
Online ticket retailers have been tasked by the rail regulator to review how they present their fees when customers are buying tickets online, following a review which identified concerns with ‘drip pricing’.
Brent Cross West opens after ORR authorisation12/12/2023 10:15:00
Brent Cross West, London’s newest mainline station, has opened after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) authorised it into service.
Rail regulator says train punctuality and cancellations remain challenging, but Network Rail starting to improve train performance07/12/2023 14:20:00
New statistics from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) released today show Britain’s railway is still not delivering consistently punctual and reliable journeys. However, the regulator’s latest assessment of Network Rail’s performance shows that the company is beginning to turn a corner.
Regulator calls for improvements in passenger information for rail replacement buses01/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has asked train operators and Network Rail to address the concerns raised in its report, published yesterday, regarding the consistency and usefulness of passenger information of rail replacement services when there are planned engineering works.