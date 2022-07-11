National Award for MDP management of COVID-19

Ministry of Defence Police staff receive an Operation Talla Award for Governance and Coordination.

On Thursday 30 June, Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Chief Inspector James (Jimmy) Carr and Nicola (Nikki) Dutton, MDP Head of Safety, Health and Environmental Protection (SHEP), received a joint National Operation Talla Award for Governance and Coordination.

This accolade was awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the UK policing response throughout the pandemic, in their roles within the MDP Covid Management Team.

Jimmy and Nikki acted quickly to manage the impact of COVID-19 on the MDP workforce, reducing infection levels with swift and robust control measures, which maximised the safety of staff and ensured continued operational delivery. They also guided, coached, and mentored partner agencies, sharing methodology and processes which benefited the wider defence service.

Op Talla Gold and National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt speaking at the awards ceremony. Copyright: National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Jason Gwillim, MDP Assistant Chief Constable Territorial Operations, Crime and Support, recently said:

Many congratulations to Jimmy and Nikki, and I thank you both for helping to keep people as safe as possible, and the organisation running during very challenging times. Although I’ve only recently taken up post with the MDP, I understand the difficulties and risks the pandemic has presented for the force, and I am so pleased that Jimmy and Nikki’s hard work has been nationally recognised.

Following the awards, Jimmy and Nikki paid tribute to everybody involved in the MDP response to COVID-19.

Jimmy recently said:

We’re so very proud to receive this award, but in doing so we recognise that what we achieved was not done in isolation, and for that reason we dedicate this award to the outstanding collective efforts and contributions of our fantastic MDP colleagues, stakeholders and partners.

Nikki recently said:

From the Force Welfare Officer to the Defence Police Federation and Trade Unions, to the MDP Test, Trace and Isolate Team and the Force Control Room, to Finance, Procurement, Stores and Corporate Communications, to station Senior Police Officers and all the officers out on the ground, whether in uniform or not and whether attending the workplace or working from home, everyone played their part in helping to keep people safe and ensure operational delivery was maintained.

Operation Talla was the national policing response to the Coronavirus pandemic, with joint oversight by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and National Police Coordination Centre.

The National Operation Talla Awards ceremony was hosted at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, and presented by writer and broadcaster, Alfie Moore. Guests were joined and thanked by both the Home Secretary and Policing Minister.

Home Secretary Priti Patel MP, thanking the winners for their roles in the pandemic response. Copyright: National Police Chiefs’ Council

The awards provided an opportunity to view the pandemic from a national perspective, recognising and commemorating those who led, shaped, and delivered the national response, working to equip those on the front line. At least half of the UK’s territorial forces were represented in the awards, alongside colleagues from law enforcement agencies and criminal justice partners.

Further information

Earlier this year, Jimmy was also presented the Association of Police Health and Safety Advisers (APSHA) Safety Award for his contributions to health and safety during the pandemic, and for making it relevant to operational police officers.