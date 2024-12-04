National awards celebrating stories at the heart of education open for nominations

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Aspiration Awards, a national celebration of the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK.

The awards, which are hosted by NCFE – a leading educational charity and champion of vocational and technical learning – shine a spotlight on the transformative impact of education and the inspiring stories behind it.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said:

"In education, there shouldn't just be one way to define success – surpassing expectations, overcoming significant challenges to achieve something extraordinary, or introducing innovative approaches that empower others to thrive are some of the things that should be recognised and celebrated alongside academic achievement. “This year, we want to uncover even more exceptional stories from across the education sector. Each nomination showcases the incredible passion, resilience, and creativity of the individuals and organisations who are making a real difference. “These awards are a powerful reminder of the impact that education has on changing lives and shaping futures. We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements and inspiring contributions that make our sector such a dynamic and rewarding place to work.”

Now in their eighth year, the Aspiration Awards provide plenty of opportunities for recognition, celebrating winners and highly commended across a range of categories. These include:

Against All Odds

Apprentice of the Year

Centre of the Year

Educator of the Year

Learner of the Year

Support Staff of the Year.

A standout success from the 2024 awards was 18-year-old Ellie Burke from Rochdale, who earned the title of Apprentice of the Year after overcoming personal challenges and finding her passion for helping others.

Ellie’s journey began with a Level 2 Health and Social Care qualification through Rochdale Training, inspired by her experience supporting her brother with Down’s Syndrome. Despite initial nerves linked to alopecia, she gained confidence through support from the Prince’s Trust and Rochdale Council’s Youth Hub.

Now excelling in her apprenticeship at Gateway Leisure, Ellie supports individuals with disabilities by encouraging their participation in new activities like Zumba and accompanying them on outings. Beyond her role, she volunteers in the community, raising funds, renovating spaces, and contributing to events for veterans.

Reflecting on her achievement, Ellie said:

“I definitely recommend an apprenticeship because it helps you to learn new skills and gives you more support on the right path to your future. I enjoy attending school events and telling others about the benefits of being an apprentice.”

Roxanne Sharp, Health and Social Care tutor at Rochdale Training, said:

“Ellie is one of the best apprentices I’ve ever met. Ellie has been on a tough journey over the previous few years, but she’s been determined to progress. She’s stayed focused on the future and her dream of pursuing a career path to help others in the health and social care sector.”

You can watch Ellie’s full winner story here.

The application window for NCFE’s 2025 Aspiration Awards is open from now until Friday 21 February. More details on the categories, links to the online application form, and terms and conditions can be found on the Aspiration Awards homepage.