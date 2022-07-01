Innovation Agency
|Printable version
National blueprint supports delivery of hypertension and blood pressure at home monitoring
Health and care systems and providers across the UK, can now take advantage of the first primary care national blueprint, written by the Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership’s Digital First Primary Care team and based on work involving the Innovation Agency.
The blueprint captures our learning from the rollout of the national programme ‘BP@Home’ which has distributed more than 200,000 blood pressure monitors to people who have been diagnosed with uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension).
Blueprints highlight important ingredients needed for sustainable health system improvements, including step-by-step guides for organisations to enable them to carry out digital transformation more quickly and cost effectively than in the past.
Cheshire and Merseyside is one of the first integrated care systems to test this approach, to help to reduce the number of deaths caused by heart attacks and strokes.
It provides step by step guides and shares learning from the local rollout of the programme, that can then be tailored by other healthcare systems and providers to suit their own local needs and requirements. This includes how the local programme used digital enablers to empower patients across Cheshire and Merseyside to monitor their blood pressure levels and submit readings electronically to their GP from the comfort of their own homes.
The blueprint provides examples of the support that was provided to clinicians, to enable them to determine which patients to approach, using a locally developed blood pressure quality improvement or BPQI tool, co-developed by the Innovation Agency and British Heart Foundation in partnership with places and practice staff.
The blueprint is significant because it is the first of its kind aimed at supporting improvements in primary care settings, such general practices and community pharmacies.
As well as supporting the rollout of BP@Home across the country, it is hoped that the approach can be replicated to support other digital programmes of work in primary care settings. This includes using ‘remote monitoring’, the process of using technology to enable patients to monitor health parameters such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels, peak expiratory flow, and pulse oximetry, while alerting clinicians to any deterioration in their condition.
Sally Deacon, Programme Lead for the Hypertension Accelerator Project, part of the Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership’s Digital First Primary Care programme, recently said:
“High blood pressure is a common condition that can cause cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes, and many cases of dementia, if it’s not detected and monitored appropriately.
“Improving how we monitor blood pressure presents one of the biggest opportunities to save lives, minimise the burden of disease for patients, and reduce inequalities, and that’s why my team and I are so passionate about capturing and sharing our learning from our work here in Cheshire and Merseyside.
“We recognise that as well as being used to improve outcomes for patients that may suffer from hypertension, there is also significant opportunity for the blueprint to be used by other healthcare systems and providers across the country, to improve the detection and management of long-term conditions in general.”
The blueprint, Hypertension: Digital Enablers Supporting Home Blood Pressure Monitoring in General Practice, is available to members of the Future NHS workspace; colleagues not already registered on the workspace and who would like access can email Julia.Reynolds@innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk.
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/National-blueprint-supports-delivery-of-hypertension-and-blood-pressure-at-home-monitoring
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
North West Coast Research and Innovation Award winners27/06/2022 15:20:00
Health researchers and innovators from around Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria were celebrated at an NHS awards event.
Polypharmacy: Getting the balance right27/06/2022 12:25:00
We know that medicines can, and do, improve the lives of millions of people. We also know that as more and more people live longer, often with more long-term health problems, the number of medicines they take can increase.
NHS national leaders see innovation in action in Liverpool21/06/2022 10:05:00
NHS England directors took part in a showcase of Innovation Agency collaborations in a visit to three Liverpool trusts.
Network delivers £455m in economic growth15/06/2022 16:10:00
The Innovation Agency and its fellow 14 Academic Health Science Networks generated £455m of inward investment in England in the last year.
Hear more from our experts at NHS ConfedExpo 202213/06/2022 12:25:00
A major showcase of health and care innovation is taking place in Liverpool this month and will feature some of those who work for the region’s Academic Health Science Network, the Innovation Agency.
Shortlist announced for North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 202211/05/2022 09:10:00
38 people and organisations behind innovative research initiatives across the North West Coast have been shortlisted in the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022.
‘Sponge on a string’ cancer innovation for North West Coast10/05/2022 12:25:00
An innovative ‘sponge on a string’ diagnostic test is set to improve cancer care and ease the pressure on health services in the North West Coast.
Support for healthcare innovators05/05/2022 09:15:00
A support progamme is to be launched to help innovative small companies forge links with the health and social care sector.